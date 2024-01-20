Cedor the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Cedor, the charismatic 9-year-old black cat with a heart as big as their vibrant personality. Despite facing some medical challenges, Cedor’s resilient spirit shines through, proving that nothing can dampen their zest for life.

Cedor is a true individualist, marching to the beat of their own paw. His sleek, midnight fur is a testament to his mysterious and enigmatic nature, but don’t let that fool you-Cedor is a warm, affectionate companion. With a purr that rivals a small engine, Cedor knows how to express contentment and joy in the most charming way possible.

This feline friend has faced a few health hurdles, but you wouldn’t know it from his energetic and playful demeanour. Cedor has a knack for finding joy in the simplest pleasures, whether it’s batting at a feather toy, chasing sunlight reflections, or curling up in a cozy spot for an afternoon nap. His resilience is a source of inspiration to everyone who has the pleasure of knowing him.

Cedor

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.