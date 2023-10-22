Recipe for Sticky Toffee Pudding from Club House

Club House shared with us this tasty recipe for Sticky Toffee Pudding, courtesy of Andy Hay. This rich and warmly spiced date cake, drizzled with a luscious caramel sauce, is a true delight for the senses. The moist, flavorful cake paired with the sweet, buttery caramel makes for an irresistible treat that’s perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. Serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the ultimate indulgence.

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Prep time: 20 min Cook time: 50 min Serving: 24

Ingredients:

Date Cake

1 1/4 cups (310 millilitres) boiling water

2 1/2 cups (625 millilitres) chopped dates

1/2 cup (125 millilitres) plus 2 tablespoons (30 ml) milk

1 1/2 teaspoons (7 millilitres) baking soda

2 1/4 cups (560 millilitres) flour

1 1/2 teaspoons (7 millilitres) baking powder

3 teaspoons (15 millilitres) Cinnamon Ground

1 teaspoon (5 millilitres) Ginger Ground

1 teaspoon (5 millilitres) Nutmeg Ground

1/4 teaspoon (1 millilitre) Cloves Ground

1/2 teaspoon (2 millilitres) salt

1/2 cup (125 millilitres) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup (125 millilitres) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 millilitres) packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons (10 millilitres) Pure Vanilla Extract

3 eggs

Caramel Sauce

2 cups (500 millilitres) packed brown sugar

1 1/2 cups (375 millilitres) whipping cream (35%)

2 tablespoons (30 millilitres) butter

1 teaspoon (5 millilitres) salt

1 teaspoon (5 millilitres) Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease 13×9-inch (23×33-cm) baking pan and line with parchment paper. Place dates in large heat-proof bowl. Pour boiling hot water over dates. Cover with plastic wrap and let steep for 15 minutes. Stir in milk and baking soda; cover again with plastic and allow to come to room temperature.

2. While the dates are softening, sift together flour and baking powder in a large bowl. Add cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt. Mix until combined.

3. Using a stand mixer fixed with the paddle attachment (or in a bowl using a handheld mixer) cream together the butter and sugars. (Take your time here to ensure the sugars dissolve as much as possible.) Beat on medium-high speed for 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated. Stir in the vanilla.

4. Add about one-third of the flour mixture, followed by half of the date mixture, mixing just until blended. Repeat this process with another third of the flour mixture, the rest of the date mixture, and then ending with the final third of flour. Mix until combined, but do not overmix. Pour batter into the prepared baking pan.

5. Bake 40 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into centre of cake comes out clean. Set aside until ready to serve.

6. Meanwhile, for the Caramel Sauce, bring brown sugar, cream and butter to boil in medium saucepot on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Boil about 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently. (Keep a close eye on this as it could boil over.) Remove from heat. Stir in salt and vanilla (mixture will be bubbly) and let cool slightly.

7. Slice cake and serve with caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.