BARO launches Dine Around Latin America

Summer in the city is always an adventure. The nights are warm and the city streets are vibrant with locals and tourists alike. We certainly know how to make the most of the good weather with many great options to dine under the stars. BARO, the popular King Street West restaurant has recently launched new additions to their seasonal menu shining a spotlight on Latin cuisine. DINE AROUND LATIN AMERICA transports us to some of our favourite destinations without having to jump on a jet plane.

Along side the restaurant’s best selling dishes, guests can discover, or re-discover some of the most popular flavours in featured menu items throughout the year. The program led by Baro’s Executive Chef Brent Maxwell offers a signature dish inspired by one Latin country each month. The goal is to showcase the diverse and rich culinary culture and the history of each dish.

In June, BARO featured the iconic national dish of Venezuela — Asado Negro. This delicious dish consists of braised boneless short rib, areas, pickled fennel, and spice cassava crumble is a winner. Deliciously moist and flavourful – we could have ordered two!

In July, the restaurant has joined forces with Brasa Peruvian Kitchen with a unique creation in the Brasa Salad. A delicious and vibrant salad comprised of tender morsels of fresh grilled octopus in a colourful medley of spicy greens, charred corn, fava beans, heirloom tomatoes, crispy quinoa finished with quest fresco fresh basil.

But the exciting culinary journey doesn’t end there! Guests also have a chance to win a trip to Lima, Peru – contest runs from July 7 to 27.

Looking ahead to August, BARO has eyes and palates set on Chile. We can’t wait to visit then.

Aside from the features we recommend their standout dishes…

BARO has a beautiful rooftop patio (both covered and some parts not) away from the busy streets below. Tropical touches had us feeling like we were definitely somewhere away from the city. Cool breezes up top made for a lovely evening. And the DJ on site kept the place hopping! Unpretentious with a welcoming vibe. Perfect for date nights and outing with friends.

BARO is located at 485 King Street West. Patio located on the rooftop. Dining room also available as well as Pablo’s Snack House for cocktails and small bites. Open late nights too!