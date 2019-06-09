Ajillo Mushroom Tacos and Pomegranate Salsa from Chef Ismael Castro

These two recipes are from El Bosco’s Executive Chef, Ismael Castro. The first is a vegan/gluten-free taco, Ajillo Mushroom Tacos, the second a complementary salsa, Pomegranate Pico de Gallo.

Ajillo Mushroom Tacos

(Vegan, gluten-free)

Ingredients:

-6 cups of sliced Portobello mushrooms

-3 tbsp of finely diced garlic

-1 guajillo pepper, seeds removed, thinly sliced or ground

-2 tbsp of unsalted vegan butter and 1 tsp of EVOO

-Salt

-Corn tortillas

Avocado Purée:

-1 Hass Avocado

-Half a lime

-Salt

In a small bowl, mash avocado, add lime juice and salt. Give a quick stir to blend ingredients.

Directions:

1. Remove the stem and seeds from the guajillo pepper and cut it in very thin slices with scissors.

2. Melt vegan butter in a pan at low heat and add the olive oil (it protects the butter from burning). Add garlic and slices of guajillo and cook for about two minutes and remove from pan, leaving the excess of vegan butter.

3. Add mushrooms to the pan and cook for about six minutes or until the liquid from the mushrooms has evaporated. Add the garlic and slices of guajillo back into the pan. Add salt to taste. This is the filling used for the corn tortilla tacos.

4. Warm tortillas, add a layer of avocado purée and top it up with the ajillo mushrooms.

It can be garnished with thinly cut radishes or crispy onions.

Pomegranate Pico de Gallo

(Vegan, gluten-free)

Total Time: 15 minutes. Serves: 8-10

Chef tips:

-Peak ripe Roma tomatoes will result in the best-tasting Pico de Gallo.

-Chopping your ingredients very finely will ensure max flavor is released.

-Let your Pico rest 15 minutes before serving. It gives the flavours time to mingle and shine.

Ingredients:

-1 pomegranate seeded (the star of the show)

-1 finely chopped small white onion

-1 medium jalapeño, seeds removed, finely chopped (reduce or omit if sensitive to spice, or add another if you love heat)

-Juice of 1 lime

-3⁄4 teaspoon fine sea salt, more to taste

-Ripe red tomatoes (8 small or 4 large), chopped

-2 grated garlic cloves

-Cilantro (optional)

Directions:

1. In a medium serving bowl, toss to combine all ingredients. Taste and season with additional salt if desired.

2. Let stand for at least 15 minutes before serving.

3. Serve with your favourite corn chips.

Buen Apetito!