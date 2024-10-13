Recipe for Miso Roasted Brussels Sprouts from Chef Liam Lewis

Elevate your side dish game with this delectable Miso Roasted Brussels Sprouts recipe, a creative culinary delight that beautifully combines the earthy, robust flavours of Brussels sprouts with the deep umami essence of miso paste. Infused with a sweet hint of maple syrup and a tangy touch of rice vinegar, these Brussels sprouts are anything but ordinary. Finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds, this dish not only promises an explosion of flavours but also adds an exciting twist to your dining table. Perfectly roasted to achieve that irresistible char around the edges while maintaining a tender bite within, these sprouts are an exemplary showcase of how simple ingredients can be transformed into a sophisticated and mouthwatering masterpiece.

Miso Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 10 hrs

Cook Time: 21 hrs

Ingredients:

2 lbs Brussels sprouts

1/3 cup miso paste

3 Tbsp cooking oil

3 Tbsp rice vinegar

3 Tbsp maple syrup

3 Tbsp sesame seeds

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350ºF (177ºC). Trim the ends off the Brussels sprouts and cut them in halves. Steam the Brussels sprouts for 4-6 minutes, until tender but not completely soft. In a large bowl add in the miso paste, oil, rice vinegar and maple syrup. Whisk to combine. Toss the Brussels sprouts in the miso mixture until fully coated. Arrange the sprouts in one even layer on an aluminium foil lined baking tray. Roast the sprouts for 20-30 minutes, until lightly charred around the edges. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve!

Tip: When purchasing your Brussels sprouts, try and make sure they are roughly all the same to ensure even cooking. Also don’t crowd your tray when roasting.