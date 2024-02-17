Tip the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Tip, a seasoned lady with a penchant for beauty sleep and a playful streak that defies her age!

Unleash a wand toy, and watch her transform into a spirited companion! Tip strikes a perfect balance between independence and seeking affection, often found snuggled up or standing on hind legs like a squirrel for attention.

This chill cat loves both her quiet spots and frequent pats. She gracefully navigates social dynamics with cats and dogs alike, calmly walking away from any disagreement. Not even the vacuum cleaner disrupts her peace.

Tip’s sweet nature shines through instantly – she purrs at the gentlest touch and happily indulges in grooming sessions. Let this affectionate and easygoing cat impress you with her timeless charm and become the delightful addition your home needs!

Tip

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 10 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

