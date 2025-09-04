Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Michael Carnevale

Michael Carnevale got his start in comedy while studying Comedy Writing and Performance at Humber Polytechnic, making his debut at Yuk Yuk’s in 2021. His comedy blends experience-based and observational humour, touching on family, friendships, and everyday absurdities while pushing the boundaries without being offensive. A career highlight for Michael was competing in The Next Italian Comic in 2023, performing for a sold-out crowd of 400 at The Zoetic Theatre. Keep an eye out for this young and talented comic.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’d best describe my comedy style as experience-based, mixed with observational comedy. My life has and always will be filled with interesting, unique, random, and relatable experiences. All about my family, my friends, my day-to-day life, and the random things my friends and I talk about. I try to push over my own limit and go darker, but not offensive with my humour.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My favourite comedian growing up is Frank Spadone. I had his CD (dating myself) called “The Best For Now”. I would play that CD over and over, and I would never ever get tired of the jokes. It was my introduction into Stand-up and I was hooked.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

As a comic, this question is pretty tough for me because it’s something that I live and breathe. I’m always learning and relearning new ways to tell jokes, stories, and new things to talk about. So I would say some of my favourite comics have to be Dave Chappelle, Tom Segura, Sebastian Maniscalco and Neema Naz.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I LOVE when people ask me this. So basically, from when I get into my car and drive to the venue, I am hyperventilating and drinking as much water as possible, questioning my whole set and thinking “There’s no way in hell people are going to laugh at this”. I’ll even blast some hard rock and get myself in the zone. I rehearse and rehearse my material to the point where I know them just by the title of the joke, and by the time my name is called and I hop on the stage, wooden pallet, stepstool (yep, it’s happened), and do my thing.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Starting out at Yuk Yuk’s really pushed me to search for new places to perform. I’ve gone as far as Niagara, Guelph, London, Ajax, Toronto, Mississauga and my hometown of Vaughan. I thoroughly enjoy performing at Keys Comedy Club in Toronto and The Canvas Art Bar in Mississauga. Why? It’s because there is an actual audience.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bit that I wrote is and always will be called “Monopoly”. I wrote this one coming out of a break-up. After the break-up, I drove around with my best friend, and we always riffed on jokes when talking about life. It sort of came to fruition by randomly comparing my past relationships to the game of Monopoly. It’s so unique of a situation that even if it isn’t relatable, it still gets a laugh. It still has that factor of “This is too ridiculous, it’s perfect”. It will always be one of those jokes that’ll work in any room I work out in.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Clearly, the common answer is Instagram or YouTube Shorts. But the best way to find comics is by going out to comedy clubs.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Hamilton and Quebec have been approved to have an NHL team. That means Toronto is going to want one too.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I would definitely check out my friend “Cousin Frankie”. He’s a good friend and an excellent comic. Every time I see him, I always think, “This is going to be a good night.”