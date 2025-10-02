Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Ben Davies

Ben Davies is a comedian with a style as unique as it is entertaining. He describes his comedy as a blend of conscious hip-hop, observational humour, and sharp satire. Rooted in his background as a theatre kid and improv enthusiast, Ben’s comedic journey began with a love for sketch shows like Saturday Night Live and Kids in the Hall. Growing up, he and his brother were captivated by stand-up, making pilgrimages to iconic venues like the Comedy Cellar. Those experiences, along with his training at Second City, solidified his path in comedy.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my style to be conscious hip hop observation satire

Who are some of your influences?

I always wanted to be on SNL, I thought I was going to be a Kids in the Hall growing up. My brother and I grew up watching stand-up. I remember going with my bro to the comedy cellar with him and talking to the comics after, and thought I want to do this. I am a theatre kid who went to Second City for Improv and stand-up.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Dave Chappelle, Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor are the reasons I got into comedy, with honourable mention to Bill Burr, Bernie Mac and Louis CK

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Bill Burr

What is your pre-show ritual?

I have select music I play to help me get into the zone, I have set list I am going over and reformatting. The older I get the more I like to bring a piece of paper with my set list on it.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is Comedy Bar West in Toronto. I produced my first show there almost four years ago, and I am still producing it today, Gluten Free Comedy.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a bit where I talk about being a dad, can’t trust anyone that isn’t a father, I feel like a different species, as a father.

I get exhausted thinking bout the last time I was drinking and fall asleep.

There is no com ground anymore.

People ask me what I did last night I just start lying.

My daughter and I got hammer off of milk, she had like 5 bottles.

My daughter has like 6 cups of milk and was just hammered.

Sup? It’s a 11:30, on a Tuesday, and my daughter just peed on me.

I like that one because after my daughter was born, my life changed, and the people in my life changed as well.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I like Spotify, YouTube or Netflix

Tell us a joke about your city.

I am a relapsing Maple Leafs fan. I am in recovery, I have been burned before, but this is the year.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Where can we follow you?

You need to be talking about, Ryan Beverage, Danielle Ker, Derek Kalala, Madison Cassaday and Danton Lamar