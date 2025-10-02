Old Photographs of the Circus at the Maple Leaf Gardens (1940-1945)

October 2, 2025 Dalia Nardolillo History, The City

Maple Leaf Gardens wasn’t just the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs—it was also the stage for some of the most exciting family entertainment in the city. For decades, the famous Ringling Bros. and other travelling circuses transformed the arena into a world of wonder, filling the cavernous space with dazzling lights, music, and laughter.

Crowds would gather to see high-flying trapeze artists soar above the rink, clowns tumble in colourful chaos, and animal parades march across the floor where hockey greats had once skated. For many Torontonians, the circus at Maple Leaf Gardens was a magical tradition, sparking wide-eyed amazement in children and nostalgic joy in parents who remembered their own visits years before.

Though the circus eventually faded from the city’s entertainment calendar, its legacy at Maple Leaf Gardens remains. The arena may now serve new purposes, but its history of joy, spectacle, and shared wonder is still celebrated today.

1940 – Acrobat on horse, Maple Leaf Gardens
1940 – Elephants in circus, Maple Leaf Gardens
1940 – Group of Ramses Shriners at Maple Leaf Gardens.
1940 – High diving act in circus, Maple Leaf Gardens.
1940 – Ramses Shriners marching with flags at circus, Maple Leaf Gardens.
1940 – Tiger act, Maple Leaf Gardens.
1940 – Trapeze artists hanging from the ceiling at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1940 – Trapeze artists in circus, Maple Leaf Gardens.
1940 – Trapeze artists performing at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Two unidentified men at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – A sold-out show at the circus at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Acrobats in the middle of their performance at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Baby elephant at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Circus at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Lion at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Maple Leaf Stadium – elephants and acrobats.
1945 – Performers at the circus at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Performer in the middle of an act at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Special effects at the circus at the Maple Leaf Gardens.
1945 – Maple Leaf Stadium – horse act.

 

About Dalia Nardolillo 1 Article
Dalia, a photojournalist hailing from Montreal, is deeply passionate about documenting events and sharing stories about people's lives. She is on track to graduate from Concordia University with a degree in journalism and a minor in art history. Currently, Dalia holds the position of Editor-in-Chief at her school's newspaper, The Concordian. Following graduation, she aims to secure a full-time reporting job at a major news outlet.

