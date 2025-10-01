“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Performing Artist Tanveer Alam

Most Torontonians start their day with coffee or tea for an energy boost. Tanveer, however, wakes up already charged—steady, focused, and ready to go without caffeine.

Born and raised in Montreal to Bangladeshi parents and now based in Toronto, Tanveer embodies a cosmopolitan blend of cultures and experiences. With striking good looks, fluency in four languages, and a deep passion for South Asian pop culture, he has built a life as a meticulous performer, choreographer, teacher, and cultural curator.

Like many artists, his days also include administrative work as he balances national and international performances, multiple students, and new creative projects. Even after thousands of chakkars (spins) and hastaks (gestures), he continues to refine his craft through rehearsals and workouts—though he’s not immune to the occasional (frequent) slice of chocolate cake.

By evening, Tanveer steps into his role as a teacher and choreographer, sharing not only the technical intricacies of Kathak but also its cultural richness and history. As a curator, he brings together diverse influences, traditions, and stories—whether through performance, choreography, or classroom dialogue—creating meaningful experiences for audiences and students alike.

His work is marked by strength and precision, but also by a rare tenderness. Through performance, teaching, and curation, Tanveer cultivates spaces where heritage and innovation meet, and where art becomes a bridge across cultures and generations.

-Written by Sarosh Sarkari

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m based at College and Bay, right in the heart of downtown Toronto. I move around the GTA a lot for rehearsals, teaching, and performances — so being central helps me get around easily.

What do you do?

I’m an emerging dancer, choreographer, educator, curator, and producer! I work full-time in the arts, which means I’m often moving between these roles. My artistic practice is rooted in Kathak, a North Indian classical dance style. I create work based on Kathak and its contemporary expansions, and I also teach the form to about 40 students across the GTA. On the producing and curating side, I’ve been co-leading Common Ground Dance Festival in Willowdale, North York for the past two years. The festival brings intercultural programming into public space, which is really important to me as an artist working in a non-dominant dance style. I’m always looking for ways to bridge communities and expand how people perceive dance — especially within Toronto’s incredible diversity.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m deep in prep for Common Ground Dance Festival’s fifth edition, happening September 18–20. I’m also working on a curatorial project with Fall for Dance North that brings Kathak and ballet into dialogue — I’ve choreographed a piece for it, so I’m focused on the production side of things at the moment. On top of that, I’m dancing in Sampradaya Dance Creations’ upcoming project Kintsugi, which opens in November. And of course, I’m teaching throughout all of this. It’s always a busy season for me!

Where can we find your work?

Instagram | Website