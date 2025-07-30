“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto-based Actor Dr. Janet McMordie

Dr. Janet McMordie is a sports medicine physician, actor, and podcast host who merges her medical background with a deep love for the arts. During the pandemic, she embarked on a simultaneous journey into storytelling, discovering a revitalized connection to her creativity. This shift led her from a singular focus on medicine to a vibrant second act exploring improv, acting, and producing.

Throughout her medical career, Dr. McMordie has been part of Team Canada’s medical staff at major international events, including the Paralympic Games, Para-Pan Am Games, Pan Am Games, World Beach Games, and FISU Winter/Summer Games. Dr. McMordie is an Associate Medical Director with Odyssey Medical Inc. She also provides medical consulting and surgical/medical device hand doubling services to the film industry.

She founded Second Act Actor Productions, a company dedicated to elevating stories by women and non-binary creators. Through it, Janet has produced three short films and continues to champion underrepresented voices in film and television. She also hosts the award-winning Second Act Actors podcast, where she interviews guests who have boldly pivoted into new artistic careers.

Janet is driven by the belief that storytelling builds connection, community, and joy—values she carries into every project, whether in scrubs or on set.

***

Which neighbourhood are you in?

I live in The Junction. I absolutely love it. I visited so many neighbourhoods in Toronto with my real estate agent when I was looking at moving to the city. I immediately fell in love with this quirky, artsy small community within the big city. I’m so happy here.

What do you do?

I wear a few different hats—and I love them all. I’m a sports medicine physician by training, and I’ve built my career helping people—from elite athletes (I was so honoured to be part of Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympics!) to weekend warriors—recover from injuries, manage chronic pain, and return to the activities that bring them joy.

During the pandemic, like many people, I found myself reassessing everything. That pause gave me space to reconnect with a part of myself I’d pushed aside for years—my creativity. I dove into improv, acting, and eventually, producing. What started as a personal outlet quickly became a second career.

I am the host of Second Act Actors, a podcast and web series that celebrates people who changed careers into the entertainment industry later in life. I also started my own production company, Second Act Actor Productions, where I focus on championing stories by women and non-binary creators.

I think we need more stories that reflect real, diverse experiences—especially in spaces like medicine and entertainment, which can be so traditionally structured. My latest project, a dramedy called First Cut, is based on both my own experience and those experiences of my close female friends navigating the patriarchal culture of medical training.

At the end of the day, regardless if I’m wearing my doctor hat, my actor hat, my producer hat or my podcast host hat, my life’s purpose and joy comes from listening to people’s stories. That’s where the magic is—in medicine and in art.

What are you currently working on?

I have just started a year-long theatrical project in collaboration with several community partners within Toronto. I can’t say too much about it yet, but I am very excited! Broad themes include first responder mental health and the use of art as a tool for social impact and education within academia. Performances are slated for 2026.

Where can we find your work?

My podcast, Second Act Actors, can be heard anywhere you get your podcasts, and video recordings of the episodes can be found on YouTube.

My three short films are currently in the festival circuit. I’ll have exciting premiere news for them soon!