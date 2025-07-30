Halifax is considered one of Canada’s top travel destinations, so I was thrilled to return east and see what’s new. Walking along Agricola Street in the city’s ever-evolving North End, I was happy to see new small businesses thriving. That growth extended downtown to the waterfront, where fresh developments have enhanced the already delightful Halifax Harbourwalk.

Last year, I discovered how engaging Halifax is — first writing an off-season guide to a Halifax getaway, followed by a summer guide highlighting just how much the city offers. It’s no surprise I’m back to share what’s new for 2025.

Flex Your “Elbows Up” Canadian Spirit in Halifax, Nova Scotia

This visit, I had the chance to experience Halifax in lots of new ways. From an impressive drone light show over the harbour during Fleet Week to sailing aboard the iconic Bluenose II schooner and creating a bespoke fragrance at The 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier. Halifax has something special, and I encourage you to come discover it for yourself.

If you’re into supporting Canadian talent, food adventures, one-of-a-kind experiences, sustainable shopping, live music, or festivals, Halifax delivers. The city’s bars, restaurants, cafés, and shops reflect a strong sense of community, often run by locals returning from abroad or transplants from larger cities like Toronto. These community-minded entrepreneurs have an abundance of creativity, fresh ideas, and a love for East Coast hospitality, which keeps drawing me back.

Put Halifax on your travel radar! The remarkable food scene, laid-back charm, and lively concerts all around the city are reason enough — but come for the warm hospitality of this vibrant port city — one of the best places to visit in Canada right now.

WHAT’S NEW & NOTEWORTHY IN HALIFAX

THE DOWNTOWN HALIFAX WATERFRONT

The waterfront has undergone a major transformation in recent years. One of its main attractions remains the pedestrian-friendly Halifax Harbourwalk — one of the world’s longest urban boardwalks — stretching over four kilometres from the Halifax Seaport to Casino Nova Scotia. Along the water, you’ll find plenty of public seating, as well as café and bar patios, shops, and restaurants offering everything from iced matcha lattes and lobster rolls to local craft beer, souvenir tees, and elevated dining.

Last summer, I covered what was trending around the Queen’s Marque. New for 2025 is the Cunard District, a welcome addition to the waterfront, perfect for relaxing walks, scenic harbour views and more!

Here are my top picks for making the most of your Halifax visit.

Sail the Legendary Bluenose II

Set sail from Halifax Harbour aboard the Bluenose II, the historic schooner ship featured on the Canadian 10-cent coin. Thanks to the Lunenburg Marine Museum Society, the Bluenose II has cruises in Halifax from time to time — these are rare, so be sure to book ahead. This is not a party boat; there is no bar or DJ. Instead, enjoy a relaxed, scenic sail with a friendly young crew who are happy to chat and answer questions. My advice, wear plenty of sunscreen, bring water, and pack a light jacket since Halifax weather can change quickly.

Whether you’re into Canadian history, love sailing, or just looking for a different perspective on Halifax, this waterfront experience is pure maritime magic.

Asia Restaurant & Bar

New Halifax restaurant Asia is giving White Lotus. If vibe matters as much as exceptional cuisine, you’ll love Asia’s plush dining rooms, decorative wall coverings, and chandeliers festooned with plumage. Everything about Asia Restaurant & Bar feels elevated — from the Chinese zodiac–themed cocktails to the dynamic pan-Asian menu, and private patio with its lofty harbour view.

Asia’s menu brings together the best of traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine, with flavours from Japan, Korea, India, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines all having a place at the table. Highlights include the Chinese New Year–inspired Prosperity Salad, melt-in-your-mouth hoisin ribs with assorted pickles, tempura lobster bao buns, and the best butter naan I’ve ever had. And if you appreciate an elegant Cantonese dumpling, the Premium Dim Sum is a must. Whether a lively luncheon with friends or a romantic dinner, Asia’s family-style service brings people together over dishes made for sharing.

Tribute Restaurant

One of the most talked-about new openings in Halifax’s Cunard District, Tribute was a name I heard often during my trip. The city’s flourishing food scene welcomed back one of its own — Colin Bebbington. After training in Napa Valley and Bologna and working in elite Michelin-starred kitchens, the Halifax-born chef returned home to open his own restaurant, cooking with fire and charcoal and crafting each dish by hand with tradition and intention. His new venture is a tribute to the mentors who shaped his culinary style.

Tribute’s open kitchen design makes it easy to observe Chef Bebbington at work. Sit at one of the many kitchen-facing seats and you’ll get a front-row view — almost like watching an episode of The Bear, minus the unhinged yelling. Colin wants Tribute to reflect what he values when dining out: strong identity and zero pretension. When the kitchen isn’t being slammed by the dinner rush, Colin is open for a chat, whether it’s about his time in Chicago or books like Letters to a Young Chef by Daniel Boulud.

I got to taste several outstanding dishes at Tribute, including three unique pastas and fresh halibut. I love the bold carrot salad, punchy balsamic Tortelli di Pinoli e Funghi, crispy Lasagna Verde alla Bolognese, and gooey butter cake with blueberries Colin preserved from last season. I recommend the tasting menu with the wine pairing to keep the experience seamless, plus you will enjoy the attention of Tribute’s debonair beverage expert.

Crème Café

A captivating floral arch welcomes you to Crème, a delightful new café in the Cunard building that is popular with the Instagram crowd. Crème offers something for every time of day — breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus afternoon tea, coffee and crepes, cocktails, and sparkling vino. The decor is pure storybook charm, inspired by the romance of an English rose garden. The Bridgerton-inspired colour palette creates a dreamy setting that’s as fanciful as the menu.

With so much on offer, I chose Crème’s afternoon tea. It might be the only place in Halifax serving authentic high tea. Crème’s teas are excellent. I tried two lovely blends, Prince of Persia and Honey Fig Tree. The savoury finger sandwiches are more than enough for one person, with the chutney tart being my fave. The three-tiered sweet stand features five individual desserts along with a substantial scone served with jam and cream. Everything is made in-house, including the traditional clotted cream for the scones.

Be sure to book in advance, as the café is popular for birthdays, bridal parties, and other special occasions. I took home a selection of pretty macarons and other Crème confections — highly recommend the coconut and Dubai chocolate squares.

If creating cute TikTok stories is your thing while travelling, Crème and 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier are the perfect pairing. With beautiful, flower-filled interiors, both are ideal for a little photoshoot fun while you indulge your senses.

The 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier

New since my last Halifax shopping trip is The 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier, where you can design your own perfume. Halifax is home to the only 7 Virtues atelier in Canada. This proudly Canadian brand, available exclusively at Sephora, recently paid tribute to Canada Day with a limited-edition scent called Oh Canada. If you’re into clean fragrances made with sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients, you’ll want to pop into this elegant waterfront boutique.

Wanting to support a Canadian brand, I booked an hour to blend a signature scent. During the session, you’re mostly left to yourself to choose and mix fragrances from apothecary jars into your own bottle. You can go warm, sweet, and spicy or lean toward something fresh, fruity, or floral. Once finished, you can name your creation anything — from a song lyric to a favourite movie or something inspired by nature. I named mine after my friend’s cat, Zazou. For a special holiday keepsake or thoughtful gift, Halifax’s 7 Virtues Atelier offers a chance to capture the essence of a memory or idea in scent.

Pastel Skin Clinic

New to the Halifax self-care scene, Pastel Skin Clinic has two locations: one on Lower Water Street and another at the Dartmouth King’s Wharf. I was excited to try someplace new, having already enjoyed pampering experiences at Nature Folk Dartmouth, Spirit Spa Hydrostone, and the Muir’s Wellness Spa. Pastel’s services range from exfoliating facials and HIFU skin tightening to hair removal — ideal non-invasive treatments for travellers looking for a glow-up or beauty maintenance while away.

For my Pastel facial, the skincare specialist recommended microdermabrasion with a red light therapy add-on. Post-treatment I was relaxed, and my skin looked fresh and radiant. A bit of advice I picked up while there: since Pastel is newer than many local spas, it’s often easier to schedule a short-notice appointment. Prices also tend to be more affordable, according to some clients. If you’re after Botox, fillers, or a mani/pedi, book with the Dartmouth location.

REMEMBER TO VISIT DARTMOUTH

One of my favourite things to do is take the public ferry from the downtown Halifax harbour over to Dartmouth. It takes no time at all, the view is wonderful, and on a hot, humid day, the breeze is a bonus. It’s so easy to pop over to Dartmouth for an ice cream, a spa treatment at Pastel Skin Clinic, or dinner and cocktails. Here’s a mini roundup of places you should visit on the eastern shore.

Two spots that are new, but I didn’t get a chance to try on this visit, are Darty Brewing for local craft beer with the option of pints, flights, or beer to go; and Churned, a plant-based ice cream shop where the flavours change regularly.

Last summer I reviewed SIP, but that cocktail bar has closed. In hindsight, I should have included Dear Friend Bar for cocktails, bar bites, oyster Happy Hour, and their multi-course tasting menu. They also have a cute patio out back called the Cocktail Garden. Something else Dear Friend is known for is their bar-quality cocktails in a can. I tried a few Barkeep flavours and recommend the rich-tasting Espresso Martini and the refreshing Melo Collins. You can buy RTD Barkeep cocktails at the NSLC and at Liquid Assets at the airport on your way out of the city.

Ori Café on Wyse Road is well worth a visit for their small savoury meals and baked goods, even though it’s a bit out of the way. It’s run by a couple of young folks, and they’re lovely. You won’t regret taking the time to go out and support them. Scroll down for my Ori review and pie recommendation.

MUST SEE HALIFAX NORTH END

Make time to explore Halifax’s easily walkable and vibrant North End. A good starting point is the Halifax Common city park, follow Agricola Street to the Hydrostone District, then loop back downtown via Gottingen Street. This part of the city is known for its diversity and indie character, and since my last visit, a number of new places have opened.

The North End features an eclectic mix of vintage shops, bookstores, gift and novelty stores, cafés, breweries, distillers, bars, and restaurants, plus urban art and street murals. The North End Business Association organizes seasonal events like Open Street Sunday, a November holiday market, and the popular Gottingen Street Festival. For updates on what’s happening in the area, follow @NEBAhfx on Instagram.

The Moxy Hotel is a great spot to start or end a North End tour. I enjoyed a cozy stay there last winter, and since then, they’ve added a private patio plus tempting drink and bar bite deals that go beyond the daily Moxy Happy Hour. Try MARGIC & MUNCH: two frozen margaritas and Moxy nachos for $35, or SPRITZ ME ONE MORE BITE: two Aperol spritz and your pick of three appetizers (think meatballs, wings, falafel bites, and more) for $40. You don’t have to be a hotel guest to join the fun — Moxy hosts regular weekend lobby parties with live music and DJs. Check @moxy.halifax on Instagram for open events.

Here are several recently opened small businesses in the North End that caught my eye.

Café Byron radiates chill surfer vibes, thanks in part to its inspiration — Byron Bay, Australia. The ethos is simple: come as you are, stay as long as you like. It’s evolved into a bit of a community hangout and safe space on Agricola, tucked back from the street inside one of the oldest buildings in the area. Just look for the surfboards out front. For my thoughts on the popular Byron breakfast sandwich, scroll down.

Two other independent food spots worth checking out are aPria Café and Deli, also on Agricola, and Reta’s, a little closer to the Hydrostone.

The family behind aPria Café and Deli started with Original Italy Catering, a long-standing local business. I sampled their food at a recent wine tasting during the Gusto Italian Festival, and it is delizioso. I’d recommend stopping by aPria for a coffee and croissant, a relaxing lunch, or one of their take-away meals — especially handy if you’re staying in a local Airbnb. With any luck, they’ll extend the café hours for casual Italian dinners.

I noticed that Frabjous Delights Specialty Foods has moved, and their old location is now an independent bookstore called Egghead Books. It’s a passion project brought to life by a dedicated book lover, with the motto “read something new.” This cozy book shop makes for a great rainy day activity for Halifax visitors — and it goes without saying: support a local bookstore.

I reviewed Frabjous Delights last year, and I highly recommend you pop in if you’re a foodie.

Here’s a few more noteworthy places to eat in the North End that have been around a little longer and are highly regarded by Haligonians.

The Osney Café & Social has been open since 2020, but I somehow missed it last year. You might too, since it’s off Agricola on Charles Street. The Osney has a homey atmosphere with rustic wood floors and seating, gallery wall decor, and fresh flowers in mason jars. It’s a laptop-free zone at lunch to encourage a lively, communal experience. My Osney breakfast review is included further down.

Lou Pécou Pizzeria was recently named one of the top 100 pizzerias in the world! I featured this top-rated spot in my summer Halifax story, though at the time I went for one of their incredible sandwiches (how did I miss the pizza?). Lou Pécou was one of only two Canadian pizzerias to make this year’s Best Pizza Awards list.

If you want to eat where the locals go, head over to The Narrows. Housed in a heritage property from 1896, this beloved pub was refurbished to preserve the feel of a traditional Maritime public house. A new patio has been added, giving log cabin vibes. On this visit, I had classic fish & chips with tartar sauce and coleslaw — a generous portion, and the batter is light and crisp, not greasy. For added enjoyment, try to catch one of the live music nights.

Espresso 46 is another place locals go out of their way for. This Italian-style coffee stall has a shaded patio and serves superb espresso and baked goods. Right next door, The Warehouse Market makes it easy to stock up on seasonal fruit and veg, fresh herbs, eggs, meat, and seafood.

There are plenty of good reasons to discover what this close-knit neighbourhood has to offer. Consider booking a room at the Brewery Park boutique hotel — and make the North End your home base while visiting Halifax.

Local Vibe, Boutique Comfort: Stay at Brewery Park

If you’re looking to stay in Halifax’s North End and want something apartment-style without all the rules of an uptight Airbnb, check out the suites at Brewery Park. Whether you’re visiting for work or play, this relaxed, self-contained setup makes it easy to feel at home.

You can view all 16 Brewery Park Boutique Suites online. Expect clean Scandinavian design, good WiFi, air conditioning, kitchenette space, Roku-equipped TV, and fresh, high-quality sheets, pillows, and duvet. I especially appreciate all the hooks and hangers, the fresh scent upon entry, and the fact that you can open the windows — no stale motel air here. Note: no elevator.

Brewery Park offers “contactless service” accommodation, which means self check-in. An access code is sent to your phone and email 24 hours before arrival, making it easy to come and go on your own time. The North End’s restaurants, bars, and shops are nearby, and it’s about a 30-minute walk to downtown. I would absolutely stay here any time of year.

Also connected to Brewery Park are the Black Forest Cabins in Mahone Bay — ideal for a short side trip from Halifax. A studio cabin or farmhouse stay in spring or autumn is a great way to avoid the summer holiday crowd. I hear the Scarecrow Festival is a local favourite!

BEST BREAKFAST SANDWICH

When I travel, I like to start the day with breakfast. While in Halifax, I tried four independent cafés to see whose doing breakfast sandwiches right.

Guests of the Brewery Park boutique hotel often find a second home at Bramble Café, conveniently located in the same building. Everything here is plant-based, and they just might brew the best coffee in Halifax. The breakfast sandwich will appeal to individuals who want a meat-free option: a soft milk bun stacked with a vegan “egg” patty, housemade kimchi aioli, roasted tomatoes, baby spinach, vegan sausage and cheddar. I got completely obsessed with the coffee menu; love the pour-over espresso with a black sesame cookie. There’s so much to take in here, and it’s worth stopping by for the coffee program alone.

You can get breakfast all day at The Osney Café & Social, and their breakfast sandwich is easily the most popular item. The challah bun from East Coast Bakery is big enough to hold a fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, greens, and spicy aioli. I also tried the Breakfast Hash: a generous plate of roasted potatoes, fried egg, sautéed onion, cheddar, aioli, and kimchi (they say it sells out daily). I had a smooth Americano and the most refreshing icy peach lemonade. The food’s high quality, the atmosphere is cozy, and you just feel good eating here.

Café Byron exudes surf culture in its look and feel, but does its breakfast sandwich measure up? I think it does. Byron’s menu reflects a focus on wellness, with food made in-house using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and a tight menu to avoid food waste. The B-Fast Sandwich stands out: an English muffin with fried egg, bacon, cheese, green hot sauce, and, inspired by the owner’s mom, sweet pickles that make it a tasty snack. The menu offers healthy options from Avo Toast to a Kale Caesar, banana bread, and homemade cookies. The iced matcha is ace. The easygoing vibe of this Agricola café flows well with the laid-back pace of the North End.

I’m not surprised I liked Ori Foods Café and Bakery in North Dartmouth so much — it came recommended by someone who works at Tribute, so I knew it’d be solid. The breakfast sandwich hit the spot: a soft housemade milk bun filled with a sausage patty, scrambled egg, cheddar, red pepper sofrito, and mayo (or go vegetarian with avocado).

Ori’s strawberry key lime pie with a salty graham cracker crust is amazeballs. I can only imagine how good their Basque cheesecake and milk chocolate passionfruit cake must be. Add to that fresh batches of cookies, croissants, pain au chocolat, scones, and danishes. The menu shifts with the seasons and what’s fresh at market. I’d happily line up on a rainy day to have that pie again.

HALIFAX HOTEL BRUNCH

Even if you’re not staying overnight, don’t overlook the food and drink options at higher-end hotels to elevate your travel experience. In the interest of attracting both guests and locals, many top hotels offer a brunch service that rivals local breakfast hot spots. To prove the point, I enjoyed a full brunch at two Halifax hotels: the newly renovated restaurant at the Lord Nelson Hotel and the thoroughly modern Moxy Hotel. I’ll share highlights from each.

Brunch at The Arms, Lord Nelson Hotel & Suites

I stayed here last winter, but The Arms was closed for renovations. The newly refurbished Arms is giving a modern UK gastropub vibe, which is fitting, as the hotel is named after a British naval hero in tribute to Halifax’s maritime history. When I heard it had launched a new brunch menu, I met up with a Haligonian friend to try it out.

Brunch that includes a complimentary Caesar or mimosa with any main dish is fabulous — it sets the tone for an enjoyable weekend. The menu has the breakfast classics you’d expect, plus a few East Coast standards like seafood chowder and English-style fish & chips. I recommend starting with Bread & Butter: grilled bread with whipped brown butter and molasses. The strawberry avocado salad is refreshingly good, and the bacon eggs benny with potato wedges is so satisfying. The yuzu lemon mousse cake is a must — light and zesty. Brunch is on weekends from 11 am to 2:30 pm, and in good weather, there’s a patio with a view of the historic Public Gardens.

Brunch at the Moxy Halifax

The Moxy’s revamped brunch-style breakfast gives mornings more flavour and flexibility before heading downtown or exploring the North End. Due to popular demand, eggs benny with bacon or smoked salmon is now on the menu, along with avocado toast and a new dish called Big Boy Hash.

For me, the standout is the Big Boy Hash: a hearty dish of pulled pork, chunky potatoes, and a poached egg topped with a delicious sauce. It is so satisfying, I’d eat it all the time if I lived in Halifax. The avocado toast with harissa cream cheese adds a spicy kick, making it more interesting and savoury. Moxy classics like overnight oats, banana pancakes, and chocolate French toast are still available.

QUINPOOL, HALIFAX WEST END

I missed out on Quinpool last year, so it’s time to give it the shoutout it deserves. West of the Halifax Common park, Quinpool Road stretches about two kilometres and is lined with restaurants, breweries, cafés, and specialty shops. You’ll also find Insta-worthy murals, thanks to the annual Halifax Mural Festival. Let’s start with the famous Freeman’s Pizzeria!

Thanks to a local tip on Halifamous, I found Freeman’s Little New York. The Quinpool location serves full-on New York nostalgia with its design and decor. Everyone wants to sit in the snug booths with corny names like The Cheaters Booth, The Peanut Gallery, and The Banks Booth. I picked the Local Media Booth, of course.

Freeman’s is known as the place to start or end your night — to “fill yer boots,” as they say. I went the early-evening route and met a local friend for cocktails, craft beer, and pizza. We started with tasty garlic knots, then tucked into a couple of meat-lovers’ New York-style pizzas — my top picks are the Times Square and the 5th Avenue. For dessert, I recommend the cinnamon sugar knots. They’re so cute and delicious. Freeman’s has been part of the Halifax scene since 1956 and has evolved into the go-to place for after-hours food and drink. It’s open till three in the morning! Totally satisfying food, awesome service, and yes, my boots got filled!

Take a beat while in Halifax to check out Quinpool. Rent a scooter and spend an hour or two zipping around the neighbourhood and out west to Finn’s Park and Horseshoe Island Park, where the Northwest Arm ocean inlet begins.

SHOP HALIFAX SUSTAINABLY

Shopping’s always part of the fun when I travel — whether I’m browsing local designers or flipping through thrift racks. I always pick up a few things when I’m in Halifax. If you’re into supporting local makers and sustainable fashion, I recommend you visit these independent shops for vintage, upcycled, and pre-loved clothing and accessories.

Shopping in the North End? Head to Halifax Vintage Co-Op for two floors of wacky treasures and vintage threads. It won Best New Business of 2024 from The Coast and brings together Halifax’s most diverse group of vintage vendors under one roof. I also recommend Meyvn Sustainable Apparel and Lost & Found for modern vintage and second-hand — I always find something I like. New to the area is Esmé & Evee Vintage & Preloved. The owner has a great eye for Canadian designer pieces and also runs the monthly South End Vintage Market.

If you’re shopping downtown, I have two must-visits. First, Elsie’s Consignment Clothing on Grafton Street. The owner has impeccable taste, and the store is huge; I spent nearly two hours on my first visit. Think designer bags, boho scarves, a great range of sizes and styles, and a good menswear section. And for one-of-a-kind upcycled fashion, don’t miss Shotgun Vintage for reversible lace-up corsets and reworked Nova Scotia souvenir tees and hoodies. Shotgun’s Ty Beanie Baby bag charms are a next-level repurpose hack — move over Labubu, Beanie Babies were here first!

LET HALIFAX ENTERTAIN YOU

Halifax nightlife might surprise you — it’s not all fiddles and sea shanties. The city hosts international music artists, DJ parties in the parks, and live shows under the stars at the Citadel. There’s a thriving music scene here, with dance nights, drag shows, and plenty of bars and venues that keep the energy going until last call.

Halifax keeps surprising me, whether it’s big ticket events like the TD Halifax Jazz Festival or shows organized by the community. This summer, I finally made it to HAVOC — a grassroots skateboarding and music festival. The event includes a skate competition at the Halifax Common Skate Park with live music and at least three nights of punk rock shows at local bars. I had a blast.

A random street flyer introduced me to JUNKYARD, a new magazine dedicated to Halifax’s alternative music and art community. I ended up at their second edition release party and caught a bunch of talented bands I probably wouldn’t have discovered otherwise.

For drag shows and dance nights, go to Rumours or Stardust Bar + Kitchen — Halifax’s newest 2SLGBTQIA+ spaces. Vibrancy Festival brings the raver community together every summer. And if vinyl cafés and listening bars are more your speed, pop by Listen Halifax for one of their Sunday Disco sessions.

Wondering how I found out about these events, bars, and music nights? Mostly through community sources, social media, and wild posting. If you’re planning a visit, here are several grassroots resources to help you find your scene:

Halifamous.ca or @halifamous for events and recs from local chefs, artists, musicians, writers, and other creatives.

@hfxmoments on Instagram for local news and updates.

Halifax Events on Facebook for local event listings.

GoNorthHalifax.ca for events, self-guided street art and heritage tours, and a North End patio map.

And of course, Discover Halifax and their annual Halifax Visitor Guide are my go-to sources for discovering what’s new in the city.

GETTING AROUND HALIFAX

Halifax is a walkable city, but if you need help getting somewhere, there are city buses, the ferry, ride shares, taxis, and bike or scooter rentals.

The city has revitalized the central bus hub at Scotia Square. Download the HFXGO Transit App to ride the buses and ferry. Paper tickets and cash are still accepted for now but may be phased out.

In Halifax, Bird scooters and bikes come with safety helmets, and locals say renting an e-bike or e-scooter is often cheaper and more convenient than an Uber, especially when buses are delayed or traffic builds up.

GETTING TO HALIFAX

Halifax, Nova Scotia, is easy to reach whether you’re flying or taking the train. Porter, WestJet, and Air Canada all offer flights to Halifax Stanfield International Airport. If you’re looking for a more sustainable travel option, VIA Rail supports lower-emission travel across Canada. However you get here, you’re in for a good time!