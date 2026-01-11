Recipe for Tempeh Stir Fry with Peanut Ginger Sauce from Farm Boy

Farm Boy shared with us this Tempeh Stir Fry with Peanut Ginger Sauce, a vibrant, plant-based meal that’s packed with flavour and quick enough for a weeknight dinner. Crispy tempeh and fresh vegetables are tossed in a creamy, zesty sauce with just the right amount of heat. Serve it over rice or quinoa for a satisfying, nourishing dish.

Tempeh Stir Fry with Peanut Ginger Sauce

Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For Ginger Peanut Sauce

  • 1 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Amber Maple Syrup
  • 2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tsp Farm Boy™ Sesame Seeds plus more for garnish
  • 1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp Farm Boy™ All Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
  • ½ cup hot water or Farm Boy™ Organic Low Sodium Vegetable Broth
  • 1 tsp sambal oelek or chili flakes or more to taste
  • juice of one medium lime

For Tempeh Stir Fry

  • 1 pack (240 g) plain tempeh cut into ½” cubes
  • 2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Vegetable Oil
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 small onion cut into thin julienne (1 cup)
  • 2 cups broccoli cut into small florets
  • 1 medium carrot cut into thin julienne (about 1 ¼ cups)
  • 1 cup snow peas or snap peas trimmed
  • 1 green onion thinly sliced
  • rice or quinoa for serving

Directions:

  1. For the Ginger Peanut Sauce: In a medium bowl, combine Farm Boy™ Amber Maple Syrup, soy sauce, ginger, Farm Boy™ Sesame Seeds, Farm Boy™ All Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, hot water, sambal oelek, and lime juice. Whisk until smooth. Reserve.
  2. For the Tempeh Stir Fry: In a medium saucepan, bring 2 litres of water to a boil and add tempeh. Cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes, then drain.
  3. In a large skillet or wok, heat the Farm Boy™ Vegetable Oil over medium-high heat. Add the tempeh and cook for about 8 minutes, until golden brown on all sides. Remove from skillet and reserve.
  4. Add onion, broccoli, and carrot to skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Add 2 Tbsp water, cover, and steam for 2 minutes.
  5. Add the tempeh, sauce, and snow peas and stir to combine. Cook for another 2-4 minutes, or until the sauce thickens.
  6. Serve over rice or quinoa, garnished with green onions and Farm Boy™ Sesame Seeds.

 

