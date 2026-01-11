Recipe for Tempeh Stir Fry with Peanut Ginger Sauce

Farm Boy shared with us this Tempeh Stir Fry with Peanut Ginger Sauce, a vibrant, plant-based meal that’s packed with flavour and quick enough for a weeknight dinner. Crispy tempeh and fresh vegetables are tossed in a creamy, zesty sauce with just the right amount of heat. Serve it over rice or quinoa for a satisfying, nourishing dish.

Tempeh Stir Fry with Peanut Ginger Sauce

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For Ginger Peanut Sauce

1 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Amber Maple Syrup

2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Sesame Seeds plus more for garnish

1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp Farm Boy™ All Natural Creamy Peanut Butter

½ cup hot water or Farm Boy™ Organic Low Sodium Vegetable Broth

1 tsp sambal oelek or chili flakes or more to taste

juice of one medium lime

For Tempeh Stir Fry

1 pack (240 g) plain tempeh cut into ½” cubes

2 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Vegetable Oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 small onion cut into thin julienne (1 cup)

2 cups broccoli cut into small florets

1 medium carrot cut into thin julienne (about 1 ¼ cups)

1 cup snow peas or snap peas trimmed

1 green onion thinly sliced

rice or quinoa for serving

Directions: