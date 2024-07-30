Summer Travel To Halifax: A Fresh Take On This Hot City!

Experience delightfully easygoing Halifax on your next summer break. This guide is full of fresh ideas, travel tips, and recommendations to enhance your stay in the largest city of the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

Getting to Halifax from downtown Toronto is easy with Porter Airlines. Billy Bishop City Airport has a comfortable lounge with plenty of workstations for ‘quiet vacationing’ while waiting for your departure. If you’re on a daytime Porter flight landing over Halifax, you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of lush green terrain, forests, rivers, and lakes.

Once you arrive, there’s so much to see and do, and you can explore it all at your own pace. Stroll along the Halifax Harbour, which has one of the most dynamic and longest urban boardwalks at 4 km. Take the ferry over to Dartmouth at sunset, or embark on a quest for the best ice cream in Halifax. The city’s event calendar is full of entertaining activities for all ages and budgets.

During your Nova Scotia stay, you might experience periods of intense summer heat — Halifax can be as humid as Toronto. Stay cool on extra hot days by keeping your plans simple. Let Atlantic coast breezes refresh you during a leisurely luncheon or late afternoon cocktails on the waterfront. Take in the stunning panoramic view of the harbour as pleasure cruisers, kayaks, skidoos, sailboats, and ferries pass by for your enjoyment.

But before you hit any of the patios, markets, tours, or events covered below, remember this one small Halifax tip: When Haligonians ask you where you come from, say that you “come from away.”

Savoring Summer in Halifax: Destination Patios, Rooftops & Restaurants

I’m excited to share new food and drink recommendations that didn’t fit my Halifax winter guide. In the summer, the Halifax waterfront naturally becomes the most desirable destination. With easy access to the harbour and the lively boardwalk, waterside eating and drinking is a delightful experience.

Cable Wharf, Halifax Harbour

This waterfront seafood kitchen gets top marks for the best Halifax patio dining experience. From the amazing harbour view and comfortable seating to the excellent service and unpretentious atmosphere, Cable Wharf is giving laid-back California vibes.

Patio lunch highly recommended on the wharf! I couldn’t get enough of the sourdough bread from local bakery 24 Carrots, tiger shrimp, PEI blue shell mussels, and extra crispy fries. For dessert, skip the obvious choices like ice cream and cheesecake and go for the refreshing mango granita. On a hot, humid day, it’s the perfect treat. For a memorable Halifax summer setting, book lunch on this fabulous harbour-facing patio, and give yourself a few hours to indulge as the world sails by.

Halifax Bar Moxy Patio

The Moxy is a new addition to Halifax’s hotel scene and has quickly become a hit with travellers and locals alike, thanks to its fun atmosphere and convenient location in between downtown Halifax and the trendy North End. Pop by Bar Moxy to lounge on the stylish covered patio and try the new summer menu. Food highlights include the fluffy and fresh lobster roll, apple croissant grilled cheese, and seasonal fruit crepe with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. The patio is open from early morning until 11 pm, so you can order an iced macchiato or summer sangria pitcher at any time and relax in comfort.

Best time for a Moxy experience? Anytime is a good time, but the Moxy Halifax is particularly ideal for relaxing with family or friends after exploring the Halifax Citadel. Located at the base of Citadel Hill, the Moxy has a patio and lounge area that’s perfect for both adults and kids to unwind and recharge after a day of sightseeing.

Daryâ, Halifax Harbour

From the moment you arrive at Daryâ, its elegant Eastern Mediterranean allure is obvious. Perfectly placed off the Halifax boardwalk, this wharf restaurant offers a sophisticated retreat from the hot pavement of downtown. It’s a lovely place for a rest after sightseeing, where you can chill with icy cocktails and a yummy slice of pistachio olive oil cake. The tranquil and romantic atmosphere is rooted in Persian aesthetics, setting it apart from typical seafood spots.

Go for the atmosphere and incredible view. While Daryâ’s décor and view is beautiful, the restaurant seems to be undergoing some changes currently. For now, it’s best enjoyed for refreshing drinks and shareable snacks on the patio rather than a full three-course meal. Regrettably, the food didn’t quite measure up compared to other restaurants I visited.

LevelBar Rooftop Restaurant, Downtown

The Prince George Hotel in downtown Halifax has a spacious rooftop patio that opens in the afternoon and stays open late. Be sure to catch the fantastic happy hour from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, so you can enjoy deals like sangria and mussels for just $8 each. This bar is a local favourite, with Haligonians often outnumbering tourists.

What makes LevelBar worth visiting? A great location near Scotiabank Centre, Light House Arts Centre, and the Halifax Convention Centre makes it an excellent pitstop for sporting events and concerts. The rooftop patio offers a good breeze, a wide view of the sky, comfy cushioned love seats, patio umbrellas, and gas-burning fire tables for late-night ambiance. The drinks menu features a variety of cocktails, including the refreshing Rangpur Sour. The friendly servers also have terrific tips on what to see and do in Halifax.

Sip Bar + Fare, Dartmouth

Newly opened in January 2024, Sip Bar has a hidden rooftop patio that offers a private and intimate experience. The two-level establishment includes an open-fire kitchen and dining room on the main floor, while the upstairs area has a relaxing lounge and bar. Sip is a peaceful retreat from the more touristy side of downtown Halifax.

Why this Dartmouth bar restaurant? Sip Bar + Fare stands out for its absolute dedication to quality and service. The cocktail menu is as intriguing as a pulp fiction novel, featuring summer-perfect creations like the Johnnie Coco and Out Of Office Reply. Sip Bar offers an impressive range of non-alcoholic beverages, ensuring everyone feels included. For food, their shareable plates and single servings are a hit, with top picks including charred carrots and scallop crudo. Dessert lovers shouldn’t miss the olive oil cake with fresh summer fruit flavours. Whether you’re after a late-night snack or a sweet indulgence, Sip Bar + Fare delivers a memorable al fresco experience in Dartmouth.

Halifax Rain Day: Top-Rated Indoor Dining Options

Halifax does have heat waves, but being a coastal city, you’re bound to encounter some rainy and foggy days too. When it’s not patio weather, head indoors to indulge your appetite.

Pazzo Ristorante & Enoteca, Downtown

Since opening in February 2024, Pazzo has quickly earned the reputation as one of Halifax’s best Italian restaurants. Among all the meals I enjoyed in Halifax this summer, Pazzo Ristorante stood out with what can only be described as a mouthwatering feast. The vibe at Pazzo is bodacious — exuberant, personable, and effortlessly cool. I recommend savoring every moment of this dining experience, as the meticulous attention to detail, from the sommelier’s wine and food pairings to the attentive service ensuring your comfort, will leave you praising Pazzo long after you leave Halifax.

Experience the passion of Italy in the heart of Halifax! From the moment you’re served the fresh-baked focaccia, accompanied by a clever arrangement of green olive tapenade, white truffle lemon butter, and sundried tomato and bone marrow pesto — mirroring the colors of the Italian flag — you’re in for something special. The prosciutto, aged to perfection, offers a unique tasting experience with each bite. For a main course, the caramelle butternut squash-stuffed pasta, adorned with toasted hazelnut, fried sage, and lemon white wine butter, is heavenly. All of this barely left room for Pazzo’s tiramisu, which is irresistibly fluffy and creamy sweet.

Eliot & Vine, North End

The North End of Halifax is home to a dynamic food and drink scene, and Eliot & Vine made a great first impression during my summer visit. This casual eatery offers not only lovely service and high-quality, fresh ingredients but also a daily happy hour with enticing specials. Enjoy $6 beer and wine, half-price grand margaritas, a buck-a-shuck oyster deal, along with à la carte and prix fixe options on the menu.

Looking for that casual North End vibe? My dinner party enjoyed the European-inspired menu, which has something for every appetite. Whether you want something light or a bit more hearty, Eliot & Vine has it covered. Recommendations include the cacio e pepe, handmade egg yolk spaghetti with pepper and parmesan — simple and perfect; and the panko-breaded haddock with asparagus and tarragon remoulade, which is so savory. For dessert they do an excellent crème brûlée.

Lou Pécou Pizzeria, North End

This artisanal pizzeria was discovered thanks to a friend’s recommendation. I had chevre chaud salad with local greens, bacon, toasted almonds, semi-dried tomatoes, and the most divine French goat cheese from Alexis de Portneuf, accompanied by a side of chewy schiacciata flatbread. My dinner companion enjoyed their sandwich made of fresh baked focaccia, toasted mozzarella, house-made pork belly, semi-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and magnificent mayo.

Pop into Lou’s for pizza and more! Although it’s primarily a pizzeria, my friend and I chose salad and sandwiches with no regrets. In a heartbeat, I’d come back for a pizza meal based on everything experienced. This is a quality restaurant, reflected in the great service and exceptional tastes and flavours.

Both of these North End restaurants are located along the edge of the Halifax Commons, a big outdoor park for biking and roller skating in the summer, and ice skating in the winter. As recommended in my off-season Halifax travel guide, it’s always a smart idea to make reservations and check opening hours, as many places in Halifax are closed on Sundays, Mondays, and sometimes Tuesdays.

What’s New In The Halifax Bar Scene?

HFX has a lot of bars and lots of thirsty visitors in the summer! Here’s the tea on new bars in Halifax.

Bar Sofia, Queen’s Marque

This Latin American bar and restaurant is giving ‘Rainbow Mountain’ realness with its vibrantly tiled patio and surreal pop art. Bar Sofia’s young, sexy vibe radiates inside and out, igniting an appetite for fun and celebration. The energetic atmosphere and abundance of outdoor seating makes it the perfect waterfront cocktail bar for patio parties with live DJs, melos and tacos, pisco sours, slushie cocktails + more. Bonus: Every other Tuesday night, Bar Sofia hosts epic cocktail mix-off competitions. For $25 per heat, enjoy two unique cocktails crafted by local Halifax bartenders and mixologists, then cast your vote to decide who is the mixology master! Follow @barsofia.hfx for Fait Avec Booze cocktail competition blasts.

On my winter visit to Halifax, I heard rumours about a new LGBTQ2S+ bar opening, and word is that there is not just one, but two new rainbow spaces open in Halifax. I can confirm that Rumours Cabaret is now open, as I popped by for happy hour in July. Rumours opened just in time for Halifax Pride 2024 and describes itself as a rainbow oasis where love knows no bounds and the spotlight shines all night. Located near the waterfront, Rumours Cabaret is a welcome addition to the queer Halifax bar scene, which has been experiencing a long dry spell. I did hear that the other 2SLGBTQ+ bar ‘Stardust’ is planning to open end of summer, but not able to confirm at time of publishing.

Another recent addition to Halifax’s bar scene is Magnolia, a spot mentioned while chatting with the barkeep at Compass Distillers. Word is that this is where industry folk go to drink and hang out downtown. Magnolia doesn’t take reservations, so if you’re set on having a drink and bar snack there, go early. The space is intimate, making it perfect for smaller groups. Was told that the Magnolia Cuban sandwich, with roasted spiced pork, sliced ham, yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickles, is a winner.

After late-night bar-hopping in Halifax, the best way to bounce back is with a rejuvenating brunch, and you can’t do better than Almonak!

Best Brunch: Almonak, North End

If you’re recovering from a Halifax rager, Almonak’s flight of three mimosas will give you the will to live again. Made with fresh-pressed juice and Planter’s Ridge Elevation Frizzante, the most surprising mimosa is the lemon charcoal — apparently the best hangover cure of the trio. Almonak is the perfect family-run neighbourhood brunch spot, cooking with local ingredients and baking from scratch. It even has an adorable café at the entrance for a caffeine fix on the go, plus a cute little corner patio.

Want to experience the best brunch in Halifax? For a savory start to your day, try the classic benny with bacon, served with tasty potatoes and fresh greens — the hollandaise is bang-on, the house-made biscuit is light, and eggs perfectly poached. With six benny options, there’s something for everyone. Another savory favourite is the big breakfast sandwich with avocado. If you’re craving sweetness, the banana bread French toast with raspberry jam is irresistable, though the newly added waffles with lemon curd also tempt. Almonak’s generous food portions make sharing a great way to sample as many of their delicious brunch options as possible.

Summer Treats! Where to Get Best Ice Cream in Halifax

To find Halifax’s most popular ice cream shops, I asked locals: Dee Dee’s Ice Cream and Dairy Bar came up frequently. I also included some other noteworthy spots for sweet treats below.

Dee Dee’s is a beloved North End local business to stop by after shopping along Agricola Street. And over at the Stillwell beer garden, Dairy Bar is a summer take-out window for soft serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, popsicles, freezies, and cold brew nitro coffee.

Just down the street from Dairy Bar, off Spring Garden Road, you’ll find Leonidas Coco Dip & Chocolates, known for its quality Belgian chocolate. Treat yourself to a chocolate-dipped soft serve with various flavours, or indulge in milkshakes, crepes, or chocolate fondue.

For a whimsical waterfront treat, check out the newly opened Fog Company, near the Peace By Chocolate boutique. The soft serve ice cream creations, enveloped in a cloud of cotton candy, are definitely instaworthy but can be a bit unwieldy. While the cotton candy ice cream cones are a fun novelty, Fog’s classic ice cream flavours, especially the mint chocolate, are superb. Plus, their fresh-baked doughnuts are extra special.

While ice cream cones don’t make the best souvenirs, chocolate bars certainly do! Peace By Chocolate offers a remarkable selection of chocolate treats that caters to various tastes and personal interests. Plus, a small percentage of each sale is donated to help local, national, and international causes. For instance, the Hero Bar benefits the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, while the Trans Canada Trail Bar contributes to Canadian trail maintenance. Peace By Chocolate’s souvenir bars are not only delicious but also a thoughtful holiday gift that gives back.

Halifax Farmers’ Markets: Brewery vs. Seaport

Which is the best Halifax farmers’ market? I explored both the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market and the Halifax Brewery Market to see what they each have to offer. The result? Both are awesome! If you’re obsessed with markets, baked goods, local produce, makers and crafters, then you’ll love Halifax market days!

The Halifax Brewery Market, located on Lower Water Street, opens every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm year-round. A local favourite, it offers a boutique ‘hipster’ market experience, with a strong focus on food. It’s best to arrive early, as by 10:30 am the market starts to get crowded and many popular food vendors might be sold out by this time.

What sets Brewery Market apart? They offer free market tours like: Your First Time at a Farmers’ Market, How to Shop on a Budget, and Zero-Waste Shopping Tour. Simply email the market through their website to register. How cool is that! The cooperative also has something called Market Money, for those folks who forget to bring cash; just head to the Brewery Market information booth to get some.

Other highlights include its location in Brewery Square, a historic Halifax building over 200 years old, and the fact it’s a member-run cooperative and vendors must register. Food lovers will be thrilled by the variety of curated offerings — from kimchi and kombucha to fresh fish, oysters, and pasture-raised chicken, pork, turkey, and eggs. Get your morning coffee from CTC Coffee, whose vendor actually sails to Colombia to bring back coffee beans! Absolutely love this market — the vendors are all so interesting and have amazing stories to share, another reason to go early before it gets too busy to stop and chat.

The Seaport Farmers’ Market is open year-round on Saturdays and Sundays until 2 pm, located along the waterfront at Pavilion 23 — you can’t miss the big sign! Just like the Brewery Farmers’ Market, there are food vendors, but not as many it seems. There may be more of an emphasis here on crafts and souvenir items like jewellery, fridge magnets, candles, soaps, and t-shirts, which is fine because a lot of it in this pavilion is made by hand. You can still find fruit, veggies, and baked goods, but perhaps not as much variety as at the Brewery Market. Maybe save this market for a Sunday, and make sure you go to Brewery on that all-important Saturday morning market day!

Both markets are good rain or shine, offering convenient opportunities for eating, souvenir shopping, and the most rewarding experience of all, storytelling with local vendors.

Halifax’s Summer Music Scene Slaps!

From country and Celtic, to EDM and hip-hop, Halifax has an international reputation for banging music events. The scene explodes in the summer with an abundance of live shows, concerts, and music festivals. For those who like it loud, the rave and punk music scene is alive and kicking in Halifax. Here’s a look at everything I saw in just a few weeks.

2037 Gottingen Street is a legendary Halifax music venue that houses the Seahorse Tavern, The Local, and the Marquee Ballroom all under one big roof. Here, you can find everything from East Coast fiddle music to hardcore. While researching this summer guide, I was amazed to discover that DOA, Upon A Burning Body, and the Circle Jerks all had Halifax gigs at 2037 Gottingen. The venue also hosts drag shows and, of course, brat dance parties! Special shout-out to local hardcore band Big Ricky’s Illegal Fireworks — you guys are awesome, best of luck.

Find out about punk events on the Facebook group, Halifax Punk Shows. If you’re in Halifax in July, look for Havoc Fest at the Commons Skatepark, and a new event, Havoc at the Hub. Combined, both events showcase as many as 20 live bands over a weekend of all-ages, free shows. The Hub, a new indoor skate park out in Burnside, Dartmouth, is open to skaters of all levels year-round and plans to host more all-ages live music shows alongside jam nights and skateboarding lessons.

When it comes to underground trance, trap, house, and techno in Halifax, Rhythm & Color was mentioned in the winter travel guide, but upon my return this summer, it seems there are more raves and dance music festivals than I can keep track of. One of the most anticipated rave events of the summer, and loved by locals, is Exploria’s annual July rave.

Vibrancy Festival is another Halifax electronic experience that is getting bigger each summer. This annual two-day party spans four locations, including the Citadel grounds for the first time. The best part of Vibrancy Festival for me was dancing on the grass in Ferry Terminal Park over in Dartmouth as the sun set to the beats of UK DJ Conducta, then taking the ferry back to downtown Halifax and being surprised by a DJ spinning tunes below deck. People were dancing on the ferry, making the trip incredibly memorable. I’m grateful I got to experience Vibrancy 2024!

Other notable electronic music fixers in Halifax are LightHouse, L’esprit, Big Speaker Freakout, Nocturnal HFX, QUOI, and Critical Mass. I did my best to confirm names, and probably this list is longer, if any are missing or kaput say so in the comments. Festival shopping tip: If you’re in Halifax for a music fest, be sure to visit Thief & Bandit downtown for psychedelic and funky non-binary lewks. Their sustainably made, hand-printed, and in-house sewn clothing will make your festival fit stand out.

The TD Halifax Jazz Festival is a great reason to plan a getaway to Halifax for a week of live music at the largest summer festival in Atlantic Canada. If you think this festival is all about jazz, you’ll be happy to hear that over time it has branched out to include a diverse range of musical styles. For this summer’s 38th edition, Killer Mike was the main stage opener! Every year, the lineup of the Halifax Jazz Festival sounds different as the event continues to innovate and expand its musical reach. This week-long event also offers several free concerts at community stages like Ferry Terminal Park, Halifax Central Library, and Hydrostone Park. The main stage is right on the waterfront, outside under the stars — the best place to party on a hot summer night in Halifax.

Special mention: I have to give a shout-out to the annual EVERYSEEKER experimental music and art festival. I didn’t make it to Halifax in time, but this event looks exceptional, especially when it comes to raw new talent that pushes the boundaries of music industry norms with weird and subversive sonic landscapes and beats. If you dig experimental, ambient music, death metal, electronic music, jazz, hip-hop, or underground sub-genres like scifi-turntablism, then take a look at @everyseeker on IG.

Halifax Summer Events: Talent & Diversity In Abundance!

Halifax’s event calendar is packed with an abundance of choice and talent from across Canada and all over the world. With a diverse range of summer events — many of which are free and more budget-friendly compared to Toronto — there’s something to please everyone. Here’s several popular annual summer events worth checking out when you visit Halifax in the summer.

Halifax Pride

Dartmouth Festival Series

Africville Summer Reunion

BuskerFest

Farmers’ Market Week

Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Rock the Harbour Classic Rock Festival

Annual Halifax Seaport Beerfest & Fizzfest

Halifax Improv Fest

Halifax Mural Festival

Halifax Fashion Week

New for 2024! SHINDIG Music Festival

Hey, this isn’t an exhaustive list. See the tips below to discover even more summer events in Halifax.

The Discover Halifax tourism office is an excellent resource for details about festivals, concerts, theatre, comedy, night markets, and all of the city’s wonderful seasonal events and must-see destinations. Be sure to visit discoverhalifaxns.com before you arrive in Halifax and browse their event calendar.

For additional announcements on music events, street festivals, drag shows, vintage markets, art openings, and more local happenings, check out Halifax Events on Facebook and thecoast.ca.

Wild West Comes East

If you missed the Calgary Stampede and still want to flex your Cowboy Carter fits, then get your butt to Halifax for the first Nova Scotia Stampede from September 26 to 29, 2024. There’s gonna be rodeo events like barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc, and bareback riding, along with live country music shows over four days. Get ready to unleash your wild side, East Coast style!

Discover Halifax City Parks This Summer

Halifax Public Gardens

This is by far one of the most mentioned parks in Halifax. Accessible from several directions, the main entrance is marked by a huge ornate iron gate built in Scotland in 1890. Adored by locals and tourists, the Public Gardens is the finest surviving example of a Victorian garden in North America. It features beautiful huge trees, mini bridges, an ornamental fountain, Roman goddess statues, plus a duck pond with model ship replicas, including the Queen Mary I and a 3D-printed RMS Titanic. Travel tip: The park hosts a free summer concert series from June to mid-September.

Other city parks include Point Pleasant Park with almost 40 km of winding trails; Dartmouth Common, which has over 30 cherry trees — visit in mid-May for Instagram-worthy cherry blossom season photos; and Sir Sandford Fleming Park, a little further away but has scenic harbour views, a paved seawall walkway, and a forested trail.

Best Things To Do On Rainy Day In Halifax

For those inevitable summer days when coastal rain and fog blanket the city, here are fun and relaxing Halifax rain-day activities.

Mix fun with a few pints of Nova Scotia craft beer at Propeller Arcade on Gottingen Street. On rainy Tuesday and Sunday evenings from 6 pm, enjoy unlimited FREE PLAY pinball and video games for just $10! Propeller’s arcade has a wicked number of games, from Mortal Kombat, Star Wars, Judge Dredd to Baby Pacman, Simpsons, and Stranger Things. With a ton of games and 12 taps of Propeller beer, you’ll be entertained and happy for hours. The venue also hosts karaoke, retro movie nights, live music, and has a beer garden for non-rainy days. For the latest events, check out @propellerarcade on IG.

Let Halifax entertain you! Also on Gottingen Street is the Bus Stop Theatre Co-op, a multi-use black-box space that hosts over 100 different groups and shows annually. Bus Stop showcases a diverse range of East Coast talent, including drag and burlesque shows, improv and stand-up comedy nights, live music, dance, acting classes, short film nights, gatherings, and more. This creative and cultural cooperative is a launchpad for emerging talent and an incubator space for artists of all genres. Shows that have been workshopped, premiered, or performed at the Bus Stop Theatre have gone on to tour nationally and internationally. While there, I was fortunate to see the show, LADDER 梯子 — a mask art performance infused with traditional Japanese Butoh dance theatre. What a remarkable and rare dance form to see performed outside of Japan. I recommend looking at Bus Stop’s event calendar on their website to see what interests you.

The newly reopened Art Gallery of Nova Scotia offers an ideal rainy day retreat in downtown Halifax. You can’t come to Nova Scotia without seeing the actual little house that Canadian folk artist and national treasure Maud Lewis lived in. Besides the must-see Maud Lewis Gallery, there are other exhibitions, including the yearly Nova Scotia Art Bank Purchases Exhibition, which features diverse artworks by Nova Scotian artists in painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, beading, and even rug hooking for instance. The gallery is super accommodating, as once you enter, you can leave and come back throughout the day. Travel tip: Admission on Thursdays throughout the summer is free all day.

A final damp day suggestion is having a spa day at Nature Folk Wellness Collective in Dartmouth. The Toronto Guardian Off-Season Halifax Getaway Guide previously covered several rejuvenating spa experiences for winter trips, including Nature Folk’s holistic Nordic thermal circuit. This time, I had the opportunity to try the one-hour Sunlighten full-spectrum infrared sauna and a therapeutic Head in the Clouds facial. Loved the private infrared sauna treatment room that included a shower stall, as well as the built-in tablet and speakers to listen to a Spotify playlist or favourite podcast while in the sauna box. The cloud facial focused on fascia tissue and lymphatic circulation using a gua sha stone and manual massage. Nature Folk now offers acupuncture and fire cupping, plus the spa has an inclusive locker room. It’s easy to make appointments online, and a Nature Folk spa day is a fabulous reason to ferry over to Dartmouth for the day.

Halifax weather is highly changeable in the summer, so be sure to dress in layers, pack a hat, and bring an umbrella on your walks around the city.

Memorable Halifax Tours!

Halifax has plenty to do year-round, but if you need a break from self-guided exploration, book a tour and let someone else guide you for an afternoon. Here are two tours worth trying in Halifax.

Compass Distillers

If you’re obsessed with the art of distilling, a guided tour of Compass Distillers offers a fascinating grain-to-glass experience. This award-winning Halifax distillery features a Vendome hybrid still, the best in North America. The tour takes you through the entire production process, from fermentation to distillation. After the tour, relax at the on-site bar with a flight of four Compass Distillers spirits. Your Compass bartender will give you notes on each alcohol you taste, as well as how they individually can create the ultimate summer cocktail.

Book a distillery tour or cocktail class on the Compass Distillers website. Once you’re finished at Compass, you’ll be in Halifax’s North End with plenty of dining and more drinking options in the neighbourhood. I’m a huge fan of the North End, it’s less touristy and feels like Toronto’s West End in a lot of good ways.

Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

The Halifax Citadel star-shaped fort and grounds are open year-round, but summer is the best time to visit, especially on Canada Day for the traditional 21-gun salute. If you can’t be in Halifax on July 1st, don’t worry — the 3rd Brigade of the Royal Artillery fires a cannon daily at 12 pm. If you’re walking around downtown Halifax at noon, you’ll hear the loud boom! I recommend booking a guided tour for an immersive experience. Here’s a few options: Citadel Ghost Tour, Soldier for a Day, or Ready, Aim, Fire! I signed up for the chance to fire an authentic Snider-Enfield rifle and wear the coat of a Highlander soldier. It was a blast!

To be honest, I was skeptical about having fun at this historic site, but I had a great time and ended up staying over two hours. A day at the Citadel offers old-fashioned wholesome fun, with young men in kilts teaching you about cannon fire and how to hold a rifle correctly, and rooms filled with fascinating war memorabilia watched over by guards debating the merits of Tim Hortons coffee. I loved every moment on that hill.

Fly To Halifax

Porter Airlines’ flights from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the Toronto Islands make a travel day much easier if you live downtown or can easily take a GO Train to Union Station. A free shuttle bus runs every 15 minutes from outside the Fairmont Royal York Hotel (opposite Union Station) to and from Billy Bishop Airport. Without traffic, the shuttle takes about 10 minutes to reach its destination. Traffic tip: If there’s heavy traffic, such as on a Saturday night in downtown Toronto, and you don’t have much luggage, take the Harbourfront streetcar. This will be much faster than the shuttle if it’s rush hour, and it connects with the Toronto subway and GO Train services.

Porter Airlines has the best complimentary in-flight snacks: Hardbite Kettle Cooked Chips from BC, Three Farmers Roasted Fava Beans from Saskatchewan, naturSource almonds from Quebec, and scrumptious Cookie It Up Milk Chocolate Shortbread from Ontario. Plus, a selection of Canadian wine and beer that are served in a glass, not a plastic cup. Love that!

Before you jet out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport, make sure to visit Liquid Assets in the departure area. This retailer offers a variety of exclusive Nova Scotia spirits, beer, cider, and wine that you may not find anywhere else. If there’s an LCBO strike happening in Toronto, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on spirits before heading back to The 6ix!

Travel tip: Halifax airport has a therapy dog service to provide comfort to travellers before or after flights.

Where To Stay In Halifax

Halifax has lots of hotels, you can read about the best of them in the Toronto Guardian Off-Season Halifax City Guide, available on our website under the Travel tab.

Halifax Puts Fresh Fun Back Into Summer Vacay

I’m thrilled to have discovered Halifax’s year-round allure and to share my fresh take on one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities. It’s a wonderful destination for a summer trip and an ideal transit hub for further adventures, with Halifax airport offering nearly 25 international destinations and the harbour hosting over 200 cruise ships each summer.

Once you’ve had a Halifax summer, it will be hard to top. This East Coast city is one of the friendliest, safest, and most walkable places you’ll ever visit. Here’s to you being inspired to discover what’s so special about a Halifax summer.