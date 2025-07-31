Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Ben Albert

Ben Albert got his start in comedy by driving eight hours to perform at Yuk Yuk’s Ottawa for an amateur night, instantly realizing he was hooked. His storytelling style, shaped by his Northern Ontario roots, brings hilarious and relatable experiences to the stage. A career highlight for Ben was performing on Kill Tony in front of Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, Joe Rogan, and Ari Shaffir.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style would probably be described as a storytelling type. Being from northern Ontario, it’s crucial you know how to tell a good story. There’s nothing else to do.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I was always a big fan of Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx. I liked how they would tell a good story while using their whole body as an expressive tool. Pause

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I’m a big fan of Shane Gillis and Louis CK.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to take a piss like 7 times, pace a bit, text my buddy and call him a loser so I feel more confident.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

That’s a tough one, there’s a lot of good places to perform in Toronto, like Backroom, Yuk Yuks, Corner, Absolute. But I think my favourite place would have to be Keys Comedy Club. It’s in a dudes bedroom, and the crowd is always nervous/scared, so it’s a good place to see if your stuff actually works.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

One of the first jokes I wrote was about how COVID was a joke in my small town because we were dealing with real things like Chlamydia. Chlamydia in a small town is like the flu; it comes around once a year, and everyone gets it. Hell, I’ve had Chlamydia so many times I know how to spell it now.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I like to watch comedy on YouTube, but at the same time that I’m watching YouTube, I’m also scrolling TikTok. So whichever one catches my attention.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Living in a small town my whole life, when I first moved to Toronto, I didn’t know any of the city’s rules. When I first moved here, homeless people would yell random things out…and I’d be answering them. They’d be like “where’s my uncle????” And I’d be walking by like “…when’s the last time you seen him? Might be able to help.”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Ali Maawi