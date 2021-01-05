“Five Minutes With” Composer, Musician and Vocalist Cynthia Tauro

Composer, musician, vocalist, and performing artist, Cynthia Tauro is, simply put, everything. Her intimate and soulful lyrics combined with her love of Latin and complex jazz harmonies bring a breath of fresh air to today’s pop/jazz scene. With sensitive yet empowering lyrics and engaging live performances, Cynthia keeps her fans coming back for more.

Cynthia released her first album, Moments, in 2019 with her debut single, ’Dancing On My Own’, reaching #1 on the Canadian iTunes Jazz Chart. The album features Cynthia’s stunning talent backed by some of Canada’s finest musicians including George Koller, Davide Direnzo, and Ted Quinlan.

As a keyboardist and vocalist, Cynthia has supported Canadian artists including Little Scream, Harea Band, and Canada’s #1 Pink Floyd Cover Band Comfortably Numb. In Le Petit Chicago’s (Hull QC) 12 year history, Cynthia was the first female to host the weekly “Jazz Jam” on Monday nights.

Cynthia’s latest single “You Know Me” fuses and blends her multi-faceted experiences into a new genre of music that will be the focus of her next EP coming Winter 2020.

Name: Cynthia Tauro

Genre: Pop/Jazz

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Single – You Know Me

Latest Single: ‘You Know Me’

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Little Sisters

Favourite band as a teenager:

Maroon 5

Favourite band now:

JP Saxe, Bruno Major, Lianne La Havas

Guilty Pleasure Song:

7 Things – Miley Cyrus

Live Show Ritual:

Jump up and down before stage! or stretch

Favourite local artist:

Luna Li! She’s awesome.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

I actually still haven’t had Sneaky Dees nachos! So, salad from Fresh 😬

Queen or College St?

Queen!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park!! so beautiful

EP or LP?

EP!

Early bird or night owl?

for sure early bird

Road or studio?

Stuuuudio!!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!!!!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram Facebook Twitter Website

Any shows or albums coming up?

I have another single coming out!! In the next month or SO… very excited about it 😍