It’s Coming: Poltergeists Beware

May 17, 2023 Michelle Ormsby Arts, Film

Hot Docs Canadian International Film Festival has just wrapped up another successful season bringing with it an array of ingenious documentaries and shorts for audiences in and around Toronto. This year marks the 30th anniversary for the lucrative festival, with standout documentaries including It’s Coming, directed and produced by Shannon Alexander, which offers audiences a riveting cinematic experience. The film follows the ongoing paranormal experiences of one Brooklyn based family in their ongoing quest to rid demonic entities from their lives.

Religious Demonologists, Chris & Harmony DeFlorio

It’s Coming offers audiences a truly riveting experience and begs to question, do ghosts exist among us? The film brings viewers into the home of Ashley and her young family as they explore entities, both demonic and ethereal, who are only visible to the family and their clairvoyant guests. The film broaches topics of intersectionality, generational trauma, spirituality and stigma. Ashley speaks in a candid manner throughout the film about the stigma of seeing or interacting with spirits and otherworldly entities. Ashley expresses experiencing a level of stigmatization, as a Black woman, when she speaks on her encounters from an early age communicating with ghosts; it compels viewers to question their reality. The film delves further into encounters with Ashley’s children, primarily her son, Javier, who is now in the midst of his ongoing engagement with a variety of poltergeists. With Ashley and Javier both the focus of the apparitions, fear, anxiety and suspense, make for enthralling continuity in this story. The narrative allows audiences to ponder what role supernatural forces can play in their lives and forces viewers to see the world in terms beyond what our natural senses ascribe.

It's Coming
Chris conversing with Ashley during exorcism

The family ultimately seeks the assistance of real life ghost busters, Religious Demonologists Chris and Harmony DeFlorio. The DeFlorios created the New York Demonic Investigations, a ministry which offers investigative demonic services. With the potential for possession looming, Ashley connects with the DeFlorios as a last resort to save Javier from his growing connection with the apparitions in their ancestral home.

It's Coming
New York Demonic Investigations hard at work

This unique documentary is unlike any other and will leave you questioning how reliable your senses are in detecting the supernatural forces at play around you.

It's Coming
It’s Coming: Poltergeists Beware

 

 

About Michelle Ormsby 19 Articles
Michelle is a Toronto-based social justice advocate. With a background in Broadcast Journalism, Michelle is a freelance artist, writer and metaphysical healer. As a self-described wanderer, she enjoys sharing unique Arts, Black Culture and Civic experiences with Torontonians and can be reached via her socials: IG @CtrlxJoy or LinkedIn (Michelle Ormsby).

Related Articles