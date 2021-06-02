“A Day In The Life” with Musician, Producer and Visual Artist, Lowell

I discovered Lowell’s music in my first year of university. I probably listened to “The Birds” two hundred times in three months. I was captivated by her voice, vulnerability, and the maturity of her prose. I later learned that she wrote the song when she was 15 years old.

When Lowell released her debut album, I was closeted and desperately searching for a voice to comfort me. Her music fell into my lap like a gift; contemplative, loud, painfully honest and passionately fun, We Loved Her Dearly is a mess of contradictions (like the artist herself). It unapologetically preaches sex-positivity while chronicling the existential crisis she endured as a queer sex worker. This is her gift: her ability to distill complex emotions into a catchy hook, laced with clever wordplay and quiet bravado.

I was inspired by Lowell’s music for years before we met and bonded over a mutual obsession with Buffy. In the time I’ve known her, she’s written chart-topping singles for Bülow, Hailee Steinfeld, Madison Beer, Demi Lovato, JoJo, Charie Puth (the list continues). She released a wonderful sophomore album and won the Slaight Music Emerging Songwriter Award. She co-wrote a lesbian werewolf film and penned nearly every song on its soundtrack, earning two Canadian Screen Award nominations in the process. She taught herself to produce her own music, and mentored emerging artists across all genres into success. Even when you think she’s about to hit her peak, her next artistic endeavor is somehow more masterful than the last. I’d find her incredibly intimidating if she wasn’t so hilariously scatter-brained.

Lowell is caring, thoughtful, brutally honest, hilarious, supportive, intellectual, and unfailingly fun. She’s a lovable weirdo with random spurts of hyper-obsession (lately, she’s been designing a miniature loft for two pet snails). She slips into daydreams at least three times per conversation. She laughs two seconds too late and changes topics two seconds too early. She’s a wonderful partner, an amazing pseudo-stepmom and one of the best friends you’ll ever meet. She also happens to be one of the best songwriters in the country. And a talented screenwriter. With perfect pitch.

– Written by Mikaila Simmons

What Hood are you In?

I live in Leslieville a cute little spot with lots of restaurants and bars in Toronto. Quiet but lively. I love it.

What do You Do?

I am a musician signed to Arts & Crafts and also a songwriter and music producer working with popstars around the world. I’ve worked with artists like Bulow, Madison Beer, Hailee Steinfeld, and more and produce songs for Kate McRae.

What are you Working on?

As we speak I’m working on Madison Beer’s 2nd album with her and finishing my 3rd album being released on Arts & Crafts at the end of summer.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my pop writing on most streaming platforms and also solo music under Lowell on all streaming platforms. Instagram: @lowell ——