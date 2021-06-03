A Little QnA With Toronto Comedian Anna Menzies

We recently had the chance to catch up with Toronto comedian Anna Menzies and ask her a few questions about her craft.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Deadpan but that’s because I have low iron.

Who are some of your influences?

Beth Stelling and Annie Lederman. Before I ever started doing stand up I would write out their sets from clips on YouTube and try to figure out the formula to a good joke.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Will Ferrell

Who is your favourite comedian now?

So many comics in Toronto blow me away but here’s two of my favourites from anywhere Sarah Silverman and Chris Locke.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Wondering if my racing heart counts as cardio. In anticipation of going on stage my body is all nerves, I remind myself I’ll feel better once I get my first big laugh.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy on State in Madison Wisconsin, I savoured the experience. It felt like a dream come true doing such a celebrated venue in the states. I want to travel more doing shows.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians? In person at shows

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Checkout Love Basement on YouTube, a mini series born out of the pandemic I made with my former roommates and fellow comedians Jacob Balshin, Olivia Stadler, and Ben Stager. Follow me on social media for shows that will be coming once it is safer to do so.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram anna_menzies and Twitter @annamenzziess

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Isabella Campbell – she is hilarious and so unique. Catch a glimpse of what I am talking about on her TikTok @fistabellacampbeltoe

Tell us a joke,

I have a WAP too it’s just bleeding blood.