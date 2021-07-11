Madame Labriski’s recipe for ‘The Camper’s Delirium’ aka Deconstructed S’mores without refined sugar!

When we think of summer time desserts we often think about the campy S’mores. The ooey-gooey chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker sweetie is so, so good! But can we make it only a bit more healthier? Mother, marathon runner, public speaker, bestselling cookbook author and popular blogger Madame Labriski (Quebec) has recently published her latest recipe book Goodbye Refined Sugar! — and yes, we now have a better for you option!

The recipes in this book get all the love featuring her favourite secret ingredient date puree — the key to healthy, tasty, and feeling treats, Labriski uses in everything from delicious loaves, scrumptious cookies, muffins and biscotti as well as protein packed smoothies perfect for pre and post workouts. Plenty of options also to accommodate various dietary restrictions as well.

Here’s is a recipe that gives you that same summer fire pit favourite dessert vibe without all the refined sugar…and yes, your family will eat them up too! Yum!

MADAME LABRISKI’S ‘THE CAMPER’S DELIRIUM’

Ingredients

ORANGE

• 1/2 cup (150 g) date puree

• 1/2 cup (125 ml) plant-based milk or milk of your choice

• 1 egg

• 1 tablespoon (15 ml) pure vanilla extract

• 2 teaspoons (10 ml) baking powder

• Pinch of salt

BLUE

• 1/2 cup (60 g) spelt flour or whole wheat flour

• 1-1/4 cups (120 g) graham cracker crumbs

• 1/4 cup (40 g) chia seeds

• 1/4 cup (30 g) ground flaxseeds

• 1/2 cup (60 g) chopped walnuts

• 1/2 cup (50 g) unsweetened shredded coconut

• 1/4 to 1/2 cup (50 to 100 g) dairy-free dark chocolate chips, to taste

• 1/2 to 1 cup (30 to 60 g) marshmallows (optional), to taste

PINK

• Graham cracker crumbs, for decoration.

• Chopped nuts, for decoration

• Unsweetened shredded coconut, for decoration

• Dark chocolate chips, for decoration

Directions

• Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).

• In a bowl, thoroughly combine the ingredients from the ORANGE section.

• Incorporate the ingredients from the BLUE section.

• Line a 5 × 9 inch (13 × 23 cm) loaf pan with parchment paper or lightly grease—otherwise, everything will stick.

• Pour the batter into the pan. Decorate the cake with graham cracker crumbs, chopped nuts, coconut, and dark chocolate chips from the PINK section.

• Bake for about 50 minutes.

*Recipe re-printed with permission from Penguin Random House Canada