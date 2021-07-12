How the latest Dyson V15 vacuum’s laser light technology changes how we see dust

Since we’ve been spending more time at home over the past year, we’ve found time to take more care of our everyday. According to a recent survey conducted by Dyson (April 2021), 47% of Canadians reported that they are cleaning more since the pandemic began. We’ve been looking inwards on what we can improve and have explored how we wanted to move forward. Even the simplest tasks are being reassessed for the better. The question we ask ourselves often is “how can we do better?”

James Dyson started his company out of a need. Frustrated with the poor performance of vacuum cleaners on the market at that time he looked for ways to improve the machine. He invent the first bagless vacuum cleaner as well as the cyclone technology that significantly changed the industry. Today, his team of engineers are constantly finding ways for their machines to help our everyday run more efficiently.

When the company recently revealed the newest vacuums to the line I was curious about the four new features on the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean:

Laser light detection

Piezo Sensor count and measures particles

Power intelligence

Scientific proof in real-time shown on screen

The idea of the laser light detection came about when a Dyson Engineer noticed that airborne particles in their home glistened in the sunlight. They began to research how they could take this notion and apply it to detecting fine dust that is invisible to the average eye except under certain light. They experimented with laser light and determined that a green laser diode offered the best contrast and positioned it precisely at a 1.5 degree angle 7.2 mm off the ground for optimum use.

The proof is there and I’ve seen it with my own eyes. But it’s not just for show. The rest of the machine follows through in capturing even the tiniest particles a million times over everywhere — even under furniture and hard to reach places. For those who want to keep allergens under control, this particular model is definitely a worthy investment. It offers a peace of mind that we can actually see from start to finish. Seasonal pollen and environmental allergens sneak into our homes as well as the pet hair and dander that we are constantly needing to stay on top of. We always knew our dog sheds but were shocked when we realized how much we must have been leaving behind without the aid of this laser light technology. I also learned that it will also offer you a count on dust mites that gets cleaned up. Ew, I know. But at the same time WOW. (if you want to really know…it’s the pink bar)

Together with the Dyson v15’s Hyperdymium motor this vacuum is packed with forward thinking technology. The motor generates up to 230 airways of suction and five-stages of filtration to capture 99.99% of dust in Boost Mode offering the most powerful and deepest clean yet.

The top of the vacuum also provides several counters for the curious and efficient minds. Thanks to the Piezo Sensor, the machine provides a measurement of dust particles and actually counts each microscopic speck it vacuumed up. Truly mind-blowing as you watch the numbers rapidly climb. It’s not uncommon for this to count upwards of over a 100 million in one cleaning session for us on a daily basis now. While the counter is weirdly satisfying to watch (and almost embarrassing) other numbers on the display also reveal very useful information including how much time you have on a battery charge. What’s really fascinating is the sensor also recognizes different floor surfaces and dust amounts and will adjust the suction strength automatically. Once it detects a larger amount you can actually hear the the increase in power, then return to normal levels once it detects it’s done the job.

You can select the power mode on this machine although it defaults to Auto Mode for everyday use – this mode ensures the vacuum is running at optimum power and battery run time however if you’re a fan of this household chore that some say is calming (yes, I am one) you can set the machine at Eco mode that offers extended run time for longer cleans. If you’re in a rush and really want to plow through the job then Boost Mode is your jam. Made for intensive occasional cleaning. Regardless of which mode you prefer, you will be able to see the battery charge time available on the display. Another great and useful feature!

There are several cleaner head attachments that come in the box with this particular model. But it’s the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head is the one that we use the most. The green beaming light from the cleaner head is angled to illuminate every dust bunny and pet hair in its path on any hardwood surface however you do have the option to turn it off. This cleaning head also has anti-static carbon fibre filaments to help remove dust.

The High Torque cleaner head with Anti-Tangle Comb holds Dyson’s DLS technology that monitors the brush’s resistance at 360 times per second. 56 polycarbonate teeth help to prevent my hair strands and other longer items from getting tangled around the bristles.

While this upright stick cordless vacuum works magic on floors, it too can do a deep clean on carpets – although the laser light detection doesn’t illuminate as well carpeted areas obviously, the count still gives you a good understanding that it’s doing it’s job well.

But the vacuum’s versatility makes this the only vacuum you’ll need to cover your entire space. Other attachments include a Hair Screw Tool that’s small enough and powerful enough to use in smaller spaces like dog beds, sofas, and mattresses. The Mini Soft-Dusting Brush is ideal for hard to reach places like blinds, shutters, and window sills. The Crevice Tool gets into all the hard to reach places, nooks and crannies. The Stubborn Dirt Brush is a stronger tool to help get out dried up dirt in carpet surfaces.

Cleaning is easy as well and since the vacuum is capturing everything we’ve had to empty the canister after every use so far. By the way, I also noticed that larger particles were separated from the smaller bits in the chamber. That’s the cyclone power that helps with the airflow that separates what is vacuumed up. First, detach the arm of the vacuum and then with red switch opens up the chamber. No bags and no need to touch the debris.

Charging the battery is straight forward. The vacuum comes with a wall mount bracket docking station where it charges in our laundry room. Or you can choose to charge simply without it using a regular outlet.

The price tag for the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean is $949.99 (Canadian on the DysonCanada.ca site). If you’re looking for a solid machine that is versatile on many surfaces and does a thorough job this model is worth the investment. It comes with a 2-year parts and labour warranty with guaranteed genuine technicians, experts and Dyson parts should you need.

*Note: this item was provided for editorial review purposes only.