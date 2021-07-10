Jaguar The Cat Is Looking For A New Home In Toronto!

Jaguar is so excited to find his humans. Humans who are patient with him as he adjusts to his new home.

Jaguar is an independent fella, and doesn’t create a lot of fuss. He’s got his own hobbies, his own stuff going on. So if you’re looking for a new friend you don’t have to constantly worry over, than Jaguar might be your guy!

Don’t get us wrong though, Jaguar still enjoys his pets, brushing and some cuddling. He makes a great couch mate, because he won’t make too much noise during your fave TV show and throw in a little snuggle.

Jaguar would do well in a home with kids, as he enjoys all types of gentle play. He is affectionate and outgoing but doesn’t cramp your style too much.

This sweet pal would be a great fit in home with lots of room to move around, moderate snuggling, and lots of playtime.

Age: 4 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Think this jungle cat is for you? Visit us at www.torontohumanesociety.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-process.

