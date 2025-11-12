Best Korean BBQ in Toronto

There’s no better way to satisfy a craving for sizzling meat and bold flavour than with a night out at one of Toronto’s Korean BBQ spots. The city’s love affair with Korean cuisine runs deep — a reflection of the long history of Korean immigration and community here, which you can read more about in our look at the history of Koreans in Koreatown.

From all-you-can-eat feasts to premium cuts grilled right at your table, Toronto’s Korean BBQ scene offers something for everyone. Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or returning to a longtime favourite, it’s always a lively, social experience — perfect for sharing plates, pouring soju, and soaking up the aromas of smoky, perfectly charred meat.

Here are some of the best Korean BBQ restaurants in Toronto to satisfy your next craving.

Korean Grill House

Location: 214 Queen Street West | Website

This chain is popular, but it’s especially well-known because it offers a classic all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ in Toronto. There are personal grills built into each table, and you can cook up beef, chicken, pork and even squid — all to your taste and liking. The best part is that it’s also budget-friendly and perfect for big groups. With their variety of meats and side dishes, you’ll find yourself wanting to come back to this joint over and over again.

Arisu Korean BBQ & Sushi

Location: 584 Bloor Street West | Website

If you’re looking for something just a little more upscale for your Korean BBQ experience, try none other than Arisu Korean BBQ and Sushi. You’ll feast your eyes on the food and the atmosphere, which its chic and sleek setting inside. Some standout dishes include the marinated galbi and ribeye steak. They also offer a sushi menu if you’re hoping to get a little more surf and turf than BBQ.

Piggy’s Island

Location: 4750 Yonge Street | Website

Piggy’s Island is known for two things: their high-quality pork and the sauce they make in-house. They’re often listed among the best Korean BBQ spots in the city. Plus, their interior is spacious and modern, the best way to take someone on a date or to have an intimate gathering with a few friends. Their meats are packed with flavour, and you certainly won’t regret giving this place a visit.

Mapo Korean BBQ

Location: 708 Bloor St W | Website

Arguably, perhaps the best place to get Korean BBQ is none other than Koreatown — while it’s packed with gems, Mapo offers classic options on their menu alongside some hearty stews and rice dishes. It’s a good pick for first-timers too, as their staff is known to be super knowledgeable with grilling and explaining different cuts of meat. Choose this as your next night out and you won’t be disappointed.

Chaban

Location: 5524 Yonge Street | Website

While Chaban offers a polished and welcoming dining experience, it also prides itself as being homey — and their BBQ sets make it easy to enjoy a meal without overthinking your order. They have classic, simple meats like pork belly and short ribs that are beautifully presented on platters. Plus, you can bank on attentive service and a cozy atmosphere. It’s a great choice for a slightly elevated dinner out, without being too formal.

Seor Ak San

Location: 3655 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough | Website

If there was ever a Toronto favourite for Korean BBQ, this one might be it. Seor Ak San is known for its authenticity and strong Korean flavours in every bite you take. The interior is casual but comforting. Plus, but the food is bold and unique, with several kinds of side dishes to accompany your BBQ, including seafood pancakes and stews. If you come here, it’ll feel like you stumbled upon a Korean kitchen in the middle of Seoul.

Kobi Korean

Location: 668 Bloor Street West | Website

Another Koreatown favourite, this joint offers up a great time if you’re looking to go out on a casual night. They offer great à la carte BBQ options with a selection of marinated meats and attentive service. It’s a no-fuss, no-frills place to visit if you want an authentic Korean BBQ and food experience right at home.

***

Whether you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly grill or want to experience upscale dining, these Korean BBQ spots in Toronto offer something for every meat lover with a passion for Korean food and culture. They represent the authenticity of the city’s Korean BBQ scene, one sizzling plate of meat at a time.