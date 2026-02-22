Armstrong Cheese shared this recipe for Bacon, Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed BBQ Chicken, a smoky, juicy main packed with savoury bacon and melted Tex Mex cheese. Perfect for grilling season, it’s a flavourful upgrade to classic barbecue chicken.
Bacon, Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed BBQ Chicken
Prep Time: 20 min
Total Time: 40 min
Serving: 4
Ingredients:
For Chicken
- 4 5 oz (142 g) Chicken breasts, boneless skinless
- 1/3 cup Chipotle Mayonnaise, plus 2 tbsp for basting
For Stuffing
- 4 slices bacon, cut into ¼ inch strips
- ½ red onion, diced
- ½ jalapeño, seeded and diced
- 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
- ½ tsp chipotle seasoning or chili powder
- 3 cups fresh spinach, washed
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 cup Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese
Directions:
Preparation
- Start by forming a pouch for the stuffing. On a clean cutting board, cut a slit into the chicken horizontally ¾ of the way into the center, being careful to not cut all the way through. Fold the flap open to reveal the pocket for the stuffing.
- Coat the chicken liberally all over with the chipotle mayonnaise. Marinade for an hour or overnight for a more flavourful product.
- Fry bacon pieces in a non-stick skillet on medium heat for 5 minutes.
- Add onions, garlic and jalapeño, and sauté until soft and fragrant and bacon is crispy, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in chipotle seasoning and cook for 2 more minutes.
- Stir in spinach and water and take the pan off the heat immediately to slowly wilt the spinach, stirring constantly to ensure everything blends.
- Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and when cooled to room temperature, blend in the Armstrong Tex Mex shredded cheese to form a cohesive stuffing.
Assembly
- Add ¼ cup of the filling into the center of the butterflied chicken. Fold the other side of the chicken over to close the envelope. Use 2 large toothpicks or a skewer to seal it shut.
Cooking
- Preheat your barbecue to 375°F with the cover down.
- Brush chicken breasts lightly on both sides with chipotle mayonnaise (this will ensure chicken won’t stick to the grill).
- Place chicken breasts directly on the hot grill. Close the cover and cook for 10 minutes.
- Turn the chicken over carefully with tongs and cook for another 10 minutes.
- Insert a meat thermometer and ensure that it reads 165°F. If not, continue cooking until it reaches that internal temperature.
- Remove from heat and let rest for a few minutes before serving.
***
Tips:
- Easily substitute spinach with kale or arugula.
- If you prefer your spinach raw, you can eliminate the cooking process and simply chop the spinach and mix it into the other ingredients.
- Substitute chipotle seasoning in the stuffing with your favourite Mexican or Tex Mex inspired seasoning.