February 22, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Armstrong Cheese shared this recipe for Bacon, Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed BBQ Chicken, a smoky, juicy main packed with savoury bacon and melted Tex Mex cheese. Perfect for grilling season, it’s a flavourful upgrade to classic barbecue chicken.

Bacon, Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed BBQ Chicken

Prep Time: 20 min
Total Time: 40 min
Serving: 4

Ingredients:

For Chicken

  • 4 5 oz (142 g) Chicken breasts, boneless skinless
  • 1/3 cup Chipotle Mayonnaise, plus 2 tbsp for basting

For Stuffing

  • 4 slices bacon, cut into ¼ inch strips
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ½ jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • ½ tsp chipotle seasoning or chili powder
  • 3 cups fresh spinach, washed
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 1 cup Armstrong Tex Mex Shredded Cheese

Directions:

Preparation

  1. Start by forming a pouch for the stuffing. On a clean cutting board, cut a slit into the chicken horizontally ¾ of the way into the center, being careful to not cut all the way through. Fold the flap open to reveal the pocket for the stuffing.
  2. Coat the chicken liberally all over with the chipotle mayonnaise. Marinade for an hour or overnight for a more flavourful product.
  3. Fry bacon pieces in a non-stick skillet on medium heat for 5 minutes.
  4. Add onions, garlic and jalapeño, and sauté until soft and fragrant and bacon is crispy, about 3 minutes.
  5. Stir in chipotle seasoning and cook for 2 more minutes.
  6. Stir in spinach and water and take the pan off the heat immediately to slowly wilt the spinach, stirring constantly to ensure everything blends.
  7. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and when cooled to room temperature, blend in the Armstrong Tex Mex shredded cheese to form a cohesive stuffing.

Assembly

  1. Add ¼ cup of the filling into the center of the butterflied chicken. Fold the other side of the chicken over to close the envelope. Use 2 large toothpicks or a skewer to seal it shut.

Cooking

  1. Preheat your barbecue to 375°F with the cover down.
  2. Brush chicken breasts lightly on both sides with chipotle mayonnaise (this will ensure chicken won’t stick to the grill).
  3. Place chicken breasts directly on the hot grill. Close the cover and cook for 10 minutes.
  4. Turn the chicken over carefully with tongs and cook for another 10 minutes.
  5. Insert a meat thermometer and ensure that it reads 165°F. If not, continue cooking until it reaches that internal temperature.
  6. Remove from heat and let rest for a few minutes before serving.

Tips:

  • Easily substitute spinach with kale or arugula.
  • If you prefer your spinach raw, you can eliminate the cooking process and simply chop the spinach and mix it into the other ingredients.
  • Substitute chipotle seasoning in the stuffing with your favourite Mexican or Tex Mex inspired seasoning.

 

