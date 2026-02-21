Muezza the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Muezza is a sophisticated and soulful companion. This lovely lady has a calm, observant nature that makes her the perfect match for a household looking for a cat with depth and character. She is a master of the “slow blink,” a sure sign that she is comfortable and trusts the people in her circle. While she values her personal space, she is also incredibly curious and will often watch her surroundings with relaxed, quiet interest from her favourite sunny spot or a cozy chair.

One of the quickest ways to Muezza’s heart is through a bit of high-quality snacking and a pinch of catnip. She becomes absolutely jubilant when the catnip comes out, often rubbing her face in it with pure delight and using that boost of energy to show off her impressive hunting skills. She is a graceful athlete when she wants to be, stretching high up on her cat tree and chasing string toys across the room with focused intensity. Watching her transition from a peaceful nap to an active play session is a joy, as her personality really shines through when she is pouncing and batting at her favourite wand toys.

Muezza is a cat who appreciates a gentle, patient approach to physical affection. She is a fan of “snack-and-pet” sessions, where she will enthusiastically enjoy a lickable treat right from your hand while leaning into soft head and chin scratches. She is very clear about her boundaries and prefers to take things at her own pace, which makes the moments she chooses to seek out a hand sniff or a quiet sit-down nearby feel truly special. She has shown incredible progress in building her confidence and is looking for a home where her sweet, steady nature can continue to blossom.

This beautiful girl is a wonderful example of how rewarding it is to earn a cat’s trust. Muezza offers a grounding presence and a playful spirit that will make her a standout addition to her future household. Whether she is sleeping soundly on top of her bed or engaging in a spirited game of chase, she brings a sense of calm and charm to every room she enters. She is ready to find a partner who appreciates her independent streak as much as her occasional bouts of silliness and her genuine love for the finer things in life, like a good treat and a soft place to land.

Muezza

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

