CRUSH CDMX FOMO! How To Maximize Mexico City Art Week

Mexico has become a smart pivot for Canadians looking to bypass the U.S. and beat the winter blues. I was inspired to head south after seeing fabulous Instagram stories about Mexico City Art Week — reels of packed exhibitions and stylish parties hyping the exciting Mexican art scene. Instant FOMO. Here are my travel tips on how to do CDMX Art Week (and what I’d do again).

Mexico City (CDMX) Art Week dominates the metropolis in early February with a massive celebration of contemporary art and culture. For one week, art fairs, gallery exhibitions, pop-up installations, and cultural events flood the city, with most of the activity in central areas like Polanco, Condesa, Roma, and Juárez. The schedule can feel overwhelming, but these neighbourhoods are close together, making it easier to fit everything in.

On the Art Week schedule are the main art fairs, plus satellite projects and independent exhibitions. The heavy hitters are Zona Maco, Material Art Fair, and Salón ACME — they draw the top galleries, celebrity artists, and art collectors. To prevent Art Week FOMO, keep reading!

The Best Art Fair: How To Choose?

My advice? Go to the big three: ACME, Material, and Zona. It’s worth it for the full experience.

Buy tickets in advance. I strongly recommend getting Salón ACME tickets as soon as they’re released. Entry is timed to manage crowds, and slots do sell out. ACME’s opening day has wild energy, with a line down the block. ZONAMACO and Material Fair take place in much larger venues and have tickets for specific days or a multi-day pass.

Now the challenge: How do you see the main fairs and still have time for other art events and sightseeing across the city? I’ll admit, when I first arrived, I felt overwhelmed by so many options. CDMX pulls you in multiple directions, often away from the very thing you came for.

Here’s how I made it work — with a mix of intentional planning and then total chance! I knew I had to be at opening day at Salón ACME, the most anticipated art party of the week. Then, without really planning it, I went to Material Fair and Zona Maco on the final day of Art Week and did both fairs in one afternoon, which actually worked out perfectly. Quick tip: These two fairs are a bit out of the way, so bundling them together makes sense. Uber or DiDi between venues is recommended.

Once you’ve locked in the big three, the rest of Art Week opens up nicely — gallery hopping in Condesa, boutique shopping in Juárez, and day drinking in Roma Norte, if that’s how you roll on holiday!

CDMX Art Week: How The Fairs Compare

For me, committing to all three main fairs worked out, alongside a shortlist of CDMX galleries and arty events. With a bit of manoeuvring, I still had time to sightsee, shop, and enjoy wonderful meals and nights out meeting people over mezcal cocktails.

I’ll share budget-friendly travel tips below. First, more on the must-see shows of the week.

Zona Maco is considered Latin America’s largest international art fair. It brings together domestic and international galleries under one roof, showcasing contemporary art alongside design objects, fashion, jewellery, publications, and more. Running for over two decades, Zona hosts more than 200 galleries from over 25 countries. Onsite, you’ll find outdoor patio areas for coffee or tequila, an indoor food court, and all the practical amenities you might need, including gender-neutral washrooms.

Material Art Fair, in its 12th edition, is said to spotlight experimental and emerging contemporary art, featuring smaller, often independent exhibitors, with over 75 exhibitors from 20+ countries. Compared to Zona Maco, Material Fair might be considered a bit more edgy by the art world. When you need a break, there’s an indoor café and a large outdoor patio with plenty of food and drink options. Between the two, I found Material Fair a bit more intimate and less daunting in scale. I think I was able to see everything at Material, whereas at Zona, I felt more pressed for time to take it all in.

Salón ACME is an art fair created by artists for artists. The 13th edition was a mix of emerging talent and cultural programs, all within the historic walls of Proyecto Público Prim — an exhibition space very different from the convention-centre feel of the other main fairs. The Salón ACME venue is itself a work of art: a 1905 Belle Époque mansion with multiple levels, inner courtyards, vaulted passageways, and a sprawling rooftop patio bar. Beyond the maze of exhibition rooms, there were several drink and cocktail bars, food areas, and a massive enclosed yard with a revolving roster of DJs — perfect for mingling closely with the art world glitterati.

For satellite Art Week events, check out independent offerings from Clavo, Bada, Laguna, and Lago Algo. Smaller-scale exhibitions are generally less overwhelming and often free. At La Laguna, I enjoyed exploring the multi-level building, a former 1920s textile factory now focused on architecture and design. It has lots of cute artist spaces, a huge open rooftop, and small kitchens for snacks and drinks. Quick tip: Check each location’s website or Instagram beforehand, as opening hours and schedules can shift during the week.

Take an Art Week Breather: Best Spots to Eat, Drink & Shop in CDMX

When you’re not at art shows, take time to explore what your neighbourhood has to offer. To make the most of Art Week, you’re likely staying central in Roma, La Condesa, or Juárez. I find it easy to walk between these areas, but on a hot day or after dark an Uber is an easy way to save your energy and stay comfortable.

Arty Afternoon in Condesa

I suggest Condesa and San Miguel Chapultepec for wandering among the cluster of galleries in the area — it makes sightseeing a breeze. My top picks include Kurimanzutto, Le Laboratoire, Galería RGR, and MOONI on calle Fernando Montes de Oca.

Reserve a spot at Cancino San Miguel, a top-rated Italian eatery. I recommend the bolognese pizza. The area is also peppered with cute boutiques for one-of-a-kind, made-in-Mexico souvenirs. Pop into Olio Fino gourmet grocery store for their awesome mezcal chocolate truffles, a perfect treat for teetotalers.

For a sensory experience, visit Perfumérica Condesa. The walls are lined with metal funnels attached to atomizer bulbs that you squeeze to release distinctive scents. This clever way of sampling aromas lets you choose a perfume using just your nose and intuition. Definitely a trip highlight — my travel buddies and I had a blast here, and we each took home a Perfumérica mini to enjoy back in Toronto.

Get Up & Go in Trendy Roma

Focusing on Roma Norte, here’s what I recommend. A cute spot to ease into your day is at the coffee truck Café Tormenta. Once caffeinated, walk over to Gallery OMR. On this trip, it featured one of the best shows I saw during Art Week, and as a bonus, one of the artists is Canadian. From Winnipeg, Marcel Dzama’s show I Am The Sun, I Am The New Year runs until April, so there’s still a chance to catch it. The upper gallery featured work by British-Mexican painter Leonora Carrington. If surrealism and mysticism are your vibe, you’ll appreciate how Dzama and Carrington’s pieces complement each other.

For edgy Mexican fashion — the kind recommended by Coolhunter Mexico — check out The Mexa Society and Mexico Is The Shit Store. The latter has slogan tees, jackets, socks, boots, purses, caps, and even ponchos proudly proclaiming “Mexico is the Shit.” Mexa Society offers a curated selection of men’s and women’s clothing, funky bags, shoes, sunglasses, and sick jewelry. I got a silver orchid choker by Astralisis that gets many compliments.

If rooftop bars and meeting new people is your thing when travelling, plan a night at Revuelta Queer House. Spread over two upper floors, it has a large rooftop with lots of intimate tables, plus an art gallery, performance space, and small kitchen. I went twice and met fun folks from all over, even Torontonians. The vibe is friendly, the DJ is on point, service is good, drinks are affordable, and the bar food is actually really tasty.

Wonderful, Charming Juárez

This neighbourhood feels like a little village tucked away from the city’s commotion, with everything you need for shopping, coffee, cocktails, and food within a few blocks.

Two cute cafés not to pass by are Kiyo Café, with its unique coffee drinks and excellent egg toast sandwich, and El Minutito, ideal for slow morning coffee and light snacks like a small pancake with honey. Also in the area, Pronti serves delicious Italian sandwiches on fresh-baked bread, and Café Nin is ideal for breakfast or lunch. For a casual late-night bite, Comedor Lucerna is a colourful food court with a variety of street food vendors and a full bar. Looking for a wild night out? Head to Blow Bar, where drinks are huge and drag artists literally hang from the rafters. For me, Blow was an epic night and many pesos were spent!

Juárez is also known for fabulous boutiques featuring made-in-Mexico brands. My favourite is the Carla Fernández Juárez boutique. Her designs pay visual tribute to the legacy of indigenous and mestizo communities as well as acts of resistance. Each piece of clothing and accessory is handcrafted ethically, using the finest fabrics and materials. When it comes to Mexican fashion design, Carla Fernández’s work is iconic.

To be fair, these are just a handful of spots worth checking out — CDMX is a megacity! But during Art Week, these neighbourhoods offer an abundance of experiences that keep you connected and exploring what makes Mexico City so special.

Stretch Your Pesos: Art Week Money Hacks

CDMX can get pricey fast, especially during Art Week. Here’s a few ways to keep spending in check:

Try DiDi ride-share app : Often more affordable than Uber, though it can be a bit slower for pick ups.

Check ticket options for art fairs : Prices may vary, for example, opening day of Salón ACME is more. If you want an immersive art experience without an extra cost, look for the annual Material Monday gallery tour with guide and shuttle bus (it’s free and a lot of fun!).

Visit free museums : Many Mexico City museums have free days. Soumaya Museum has one of the best art collections I saw, and admission is free.

Skip posh café breakfasts : Grab a yogurt, croissant, or donut at a local Sumesa grocery store and pair it with a coffee from OXXO convenience store.

Cut roaming fees : Use a digital eSIM like Airalo . I had no issues staying connected around CDMX without expensive daily roaming charges.

When Is Best Time To Visit Mexico City?

From my experience, the best time to visit Mexico is when it’s winter in Toronto! Last year I got to experience Christmas in Mexico — loved it! Now that I’ve done Mexico City Art Week, I would definitely come back in early February again.

My advice is don’t overthink it. CDMX has a multitude of events going on year-round, and you don’t need to be a full-time art lover to enjoy Art Week. Just visit Mexico already.

Thanks to ACME Salón, ZONAMACO, and Material Fair for giving me a deeper appreciation of the Mexican and Latin American art world. And thank you to Air Canada* for getting me to and from Toronto smoothly.

*Planning a getaway to Mexico? Air Canada is expanding its flight schedule to meet growing Canadian demand for travel to and from Mexico.