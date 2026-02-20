Five Minutes With: Rock Band Lighthouse

Formed in 1969 by drummer/ composer Skip Prokop and keyboardist/ composer Paul Hoffert, Lighthouse shattered musical boundaries with their trailblazing fusion of rock, jazz, and classical music. Dubbed a “rock orchestra,” the multi-JUNO Award–winning band quickly became one of Canada’s most electrifying live acts, performing sold-out shows around the world, including Carnegie Hall, the Fillmore East and West, Expo ’70 in Japan, and the Isle of Wight Festival — where Lighthouse was an audience favourite, winning the Battle of the Rock Horn Bands against Blood Sweat and Tears and Chicago.

Back home in Toronto, the band’s concert at Nathan Phillips Square attracted one hundred thousand fans. Lighthouse has performed more than two thousand concerts, and almost everyone who lived in Canada through the 1970s knew the band. They were and remain “Canada’s band”.

Their hits — including “One Fine Morning,” “Sunny Days,” “Pretty Lady,” and “Hats Off (To the Stranger)” — were the soundtrack of a generation and remain staples of classic rock radio. Lighthouse has released 17 albums, including several gold and platinum-selling and the diamond-selling (one million in Canada) “Oh What a Feeling” compilation. Lighthouse has been inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canada’s Rock Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, and co-founder Paul Hoffert was awarded the Order of Canada in 2004. Lighthouse’s influence continues to resonate, and the band’s unmistakable sound and spirit still shine brightly on stage and on the newly released One Fine Morning (Anniversary Edition) LPs, CDs, and streamed media.

Lighthouse features co-founder Paul Hoffert and an all-star line-up that includes Russ Little, Dan Clancy, Doug Moore, Marc Ganetakos, Chris Howells, Simon Wallis, Michael Stuart, James Naro and Paul DeLong.

Name:

Paul (poli) Hoffert (Lighthouse co-founder/piano/organ/vibraphone)

Genre:

Rock

Founded:

1969

# of Albums:

17

Latest Album:

One Fine Morning Anniversary Edition (LPs and CDs)

Latest Single:

Vitamin B51– Not Lighthouse, but it’s my latest “new” music

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Milt Jackson, Stevie Wonder

Favourite musician now:

George Koller – Bass

Guilty pleasure song:

O Siem – Susan Aglukark

Live show ritual:

Meditation and limbering up [mind & body prep]

Favourite local musician:

Marc Ganetakos – Guitar

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Both with a short nap during the day.

Road or studio?

Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Double LP and CD, Lighthouse – One Fine Morning (Anniversary Edition)

April 1, 2026 – St. Catharines, ON – FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

You can visit our website for more shows

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Delicacy Kitchen, Cantonese, 2899 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Bellair St. in Yorkville Village, Toronto. It’s like a European pedestrian-friendly street in the heart of Midtown.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Queen’s Park – historic setting by the Ontario Parliament buildings and the University of Toronto. A quiet country setting in the heart of Toronto.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall – it’s as close as we get to the classic old music venues like Carnegie Hall.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and McQuade music stores on Bloor St. West near Dufferin.