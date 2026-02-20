Finding the perfect Ontario resort isn’t always about five-star ratings or all-inclusive perks — sometimes it’s just about the places that leave you smiling long after you’ve checked out. These are some of our favourite resorts across the province, each one memorable for its own reasons. From peaceful lakeside escapes to cozy getaways surrounded by nature, these spots offer just the right mix of comfort, charm, and that unmistakable Ontario vibe. Whether you’re planning a weekend retreat or a longer stay, these are the ones that truly stood out to us.

The Best Resorts in Ontario

White Oaks Conference Resort and Spa

Address: 253 Taylor Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Website: whiteoaksresort.com

Located at 253 Taylor Road, Niagara-on-the-Lake, White Oaks Conference Resort and Spa has a full-scale list of amenities, including stately accommodations, celebrated restaurants, a snug spa, fitness area, ultramodern meeting spaces and glaring outdoor wedding spots. Among other things, guests will enjoy varied spa treatments, massages, fine dining options (Liv Restaurant, Play Bar + Grill, Grow Kitchen & Cafe) and fitness training sessions at an affordable price. With hotel package rates priced at $195 per person(only from Sun-Thurs) and a meal credit per person($50) for sizzling winter nights, you can enjoy a farro salad($20.5) at Liv Restaurant, a classic club($21.50) at Play Bar + Grill, and a signature creamsicle($9.50) at Grow Kitchen & Café. Not to forget, you’ll find nearby top venues like the Shaw Festival Theatre, casinos, and Niagara Falls.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa

Address: 1050 Paignton House Rd, Minett

Website: marriott.com

This exalted destination nests unlimited comforts and features modernized suites, dining spots, present-day venues that entertain business meetings and weddings. Located at 1050 Paignton House Road, Minett, you will explore favoured inclusions, a fitness centre, hiking trails, jet skiing, sand beaches, indoor/outdoor pool, on-site facilities including HydroSpa Muskoka and the Rosseau Fitness Centre and within reach is the Muskoka Lakes Farm and Winery. You will also catch a beautiful sight of Lake Rosseau. Coupled with distinct restaurants, grabbing savoury meals shouldn’t be difficult. One of them is the Cottages Restaurant, which serves a versatile menu. A smoked salmon plate goes for $24 while at the Teca “simply Italian” joint, a classic tiramisu dessert is $11.

Read our review from a previous visit to this Marriot resort.

Touchstone Resort

Address: 1869 Muskoka District Road 118 West, Bracebridge

Website: touchstoneresort.com

Situated at 1869 Muskoka District Road 118 West, Bracebridge, this location pledges to provide a memorable stay alongside suites, picturesque lake sights, specialty cuisine at the Touchstone Grill, fitness area, patio, tennis courts, an exclusive sandy beach, fire pit, boat dock, including snowshoeing and ice skating. One can indulge in Lift Summum Facial for 50 min ($145) or treat oneself to the Amba Signature Packages (Pure Balance treatment for $207 in a 2 hour soothing session) or other spa therapies.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park Resort

Address: 3950 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls

Website: greatwolf.com/niagara

This Niagara Falls location epitomizes scenic grandeur and features an impressive mix of vital amenities. From the water parks, dynamic attractions, fitness room, suites, abundant dining spots with buffet and dietary accommodations, meeting/event spaces, Arcade games stations, this family-friendly destination offers inviting packages like the Wolf Pass( $179.99 per package), Paw Pass ($74.99 per package), Pup Pass ($54.99 per package), and a broad adult meal deal($59.99 per adult).

Oakwood Resort

Address: 70671 Bluewater Hwy, Grand Bend

Website: oakwoodresort.ca

Located on the sandy shores of Lake Huron near Grand Bend, Oakwood Resort is a charming family-run getaway that combines the comfort of a lakeside retreat with the amenities of a full resort. Just three hours west of Toronto, it features an 18-hole golf course, private beach access, indoor pool and hot tubs, tennis courts, and several dining options including the popular Dave’s Pub & Grill. Accommodations range from cozy suites with fireplaces to spacious cottages with full kitchens, perfect for couples, families, or group getaways.

Guests can enjoy Grand Bend’s lively beach scene or explore nearby Bayfield’s quaint shops and pubs. Whether you’re lounging lakeside in summer, cozying up indoors during a storm, or cross-country skiing in winter, Oakwood Resort offers a welcoming, year-round escape where relaxation and Ontario charm meet.

Read our article on Oakwood Resort from a previous visit.

Deerhurst Resort

Address: 1235 Deerhurst Dr, Huntsville

Website: deerhurstresort.com

Located at 1235 Deerhurst Drive, Huntsville, this magnificent resort boasts outstanding amenities and provides all year-round accommodations to revitalize guests. Additionally, you can immerse yourself in golf & other recreational activities, live music, ice skating, see artworks at the in-house Eclipse Art Gallery and enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options at one of the restaurants in the resort. With affordable vacation package rates, one can get an Amba Spa credit for spa services at $100 per night.

Sir Sam’s Inn & Spa

Address: 1491 Sir Sams’s Rd, Eagle Lake

Website: sirsamsinn.com

Sir Sam’s Inn & Spa can be found at 1491 Sir Sams’s Rd., Eagle Lake. Noted as one of Ontario’s finest couples’ resorts, this haven features intimate lodges, roomy balconies, spa treatments & fireplaces, recreation choices, a lovely lakeside adjacent to Eagle Lake and to top it, a superb location for weddings and enjoying a special dining experience with budget-friendly packages. One can also revel in a Hot Stone Massage for $130 (60 mins) and enjoy meals like a Grilled bison burger on a brioche bun($26) from a broad menu at the resort’s restaurant, Twin Fires.

Hockley Valley Resort

Address: 793522 3rd Line EHS, Mono

Website: hockley.com

If you are looking for charming guestrooms with a plethora of treatment options like fancy eateries, indoor/outdoor pools, sauna and spa, ski and snowboard season passes, and a captivating 18-hole golf links, Hockley Valley Resort will nobly welcome you. Located at 793522 Mono 3rd Line, Mono, adventurers and foodies can select from an assorted menu list, from the Cabin and Babbo restaurant and delight in the winter culinary theatre, the Snow Globes ($155 per person/five course dinner & wine delights).

Check out our review from our previous visit to Hockley Valley Resort.

Eganridge Resort, Golf Club & Spa

Address: 26 Country Club Dr, Fenelon Falls

Website: eganridge.com

Nestled in Fenelon Falls, this resort commands stunning views and much more exciting is the proximity to Sturgeon Lake. Guests can experience the intimate waterfront, in-house golf course and the Cosmopolitan Salon & Spa. Perfect for date nights, a staycation, likewise business dinner, guests can enjoy either an extensive or seasonal menu at an economical price. With a breakfast and dinner package, overnight accommodations are also guaranteed.

Couples Resort

Address: 139 Galeairy Lake Rd, Whitney

Website: couplesresort.ca

An excellent hideaway for couples and honeymooners, this 5-star resort is perched on the waterside of Galeairy Lake (Algonquin Park). The resort boasts a plentiful number of dreamy activities and guests can enjoy 5-course European style dishes accompanied with a room service option. An all-inclusive package is provided, including an exclusive outdoor hot tub, wood burning fireplace, gym space, a daily guest pass for wildlife exploration and museums at Algonquin Park, and wellness treatments like the Rejuvenating Body Package( $384.00 for 3 hours) or the Registered Massage Therapy($96 for 30 min).

Ste. Anne’s Spa

Address: 1009 Massey Rd, Grafton

Website: steannes.com

Located at 1009 Massey Road, Grafton, this state-of-the-art spa is acclaimed for its comprehensive spa and wellbeing packages. Even if it’s for an entire day outing, guests can access hiking trails and a rejuvenating scenery complemented with $150 allowance towards your wellness adventure. An in-house gluten-free bakery is also available and additional alternatives for afternoon tea, inclusive of breakfast, lunch, and dinner food items.

Check out our article about Ate. Anne’s Spa.

*Please note that the resort prices might fluctuate due to occupancy, time of year and more, and it would be best to reach these locations for further updates.