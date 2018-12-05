Calling all teachers in Ontario for a chance to win Lenovo VR classroom kit

Imagine being able to transport students into truly immersive learning environments – on demand. It’s now possible with the Lenovo VR (Virtual Reality) Classroom kit.

Lenovo is giving Ontario teachers the chance to win a 10-Pack Lenovo VR Classroom kit.

About the Kit

The Lenovo VR Classroom kit includes everything needed to create awe-inspiring learning opportunities for students ages 13 and up. This innovative system is content-rich and easy to use, with over 700 Google Expeditions YR Field Trips available via the Google Expeditions app on headsets and exclusive Wild Immersion content, created with the support of Jane Goodall.

How to Enter

Teachers working with students aged 13 and up are eligible to enter. To enter, please visit the website between November 8th, 2018 – December 15th, 2018 and share in 350 words or less what this kit would mean to your classroom and how you’re currently going beyond traditional lesson plans to create better learning outcomes and increase student engagement.

Lenovo hopes to seek out visionary teachers and inspire the next generation of educators to adopt blended, engaging learning environments.

For more information, please visit the website.