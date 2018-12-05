Rival Megagun (PS4) Review: Long Live the Shmup

Our review of Rival Megagun, developed by Spacewave Software (a Canadian company!). Released on November 29, 2018 for PS4 (reviewed), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

WHAT IS IT?

A split-screen 1v1 vertically scrolling shoot-em-up. Galaga meets Street Fighter meets 2-player Tetris.

IS IT GOOD?

It is a novel and worthy attempt to shake up the shmup genre, with great chiptunes and wonderful 16-bit graphics. And it’s cheap!

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

People who know what shmup means. Fans of classic gaming and retro graphics. Anyone with a couch and a roommate and $20.

THE SHMUP IS DEAD

Long live the Shmup.

To say that the shmup, or shoot-em-up, genre is well past its prime is an understatement. What was once a ubiquitous presence in arcades and on home consoles – think Galaga, R-Type, Raiden – has long since been relegated to obscure indie downloadables and even more obscure mobile games.

It makes sense: the shmup was never really a candidate for revolution, let alone evolution: for three-plus decades we’ve been flying the same little 2D spaceships against the same lovingly-rendered 2D backgrounds fighting the same alien bad guys shooting the same screen-filling bullets.

Heck, we can even pinpoint the precise moment the genre peaked, a brief window in the late 90s/early 00s when improvements in tech and the lingering influence of arcades resulted in a handful of masterpiece shmups. It’s generally agreed that titles like Einhänder (1997), Ikaruga (1998), and Gradius V (2004) were the final iterations of a genre that had nowhere left to go.

So, more than a decade on since perfection, here lands Rival Megagun, a low-budget Canadian indie title out now on a surprisingly diverse array of platforms. It doesn’t – can’t – surpass the greats, but it does at least attempt to shake up the genre. Welcome to competitive shmupping.

READY PLAYER TWO

If you’ve ever played Tetris Attack, Dr. Mario, Bust-a-Move, or any other 2-player tile-matching game, you’ll grasp how Rival Megagun works: each player fights their own battle on their half of the screen, and the better you do on yours, the more difficult things become for your opponent. Those who’ve played 2-player Tetris will recall how clearing a line would drop extra tetriminoes against your opponent. In Rival Megagun, the better you are at shooting down endless waves of enemy spaceships, the more such enemies are deployed against the other player.

Unlike those puzzlers, Rival Megagun also lets you take a more active approach against your opponent. As in Street Fighter, every character in the (disappointingly small) roster has unique abilities, which run off a special meter. That meter can be partly spent to unleash sideways(!) special attacks – more on that in a moment – or maxed out for one very impressive super attack.

WARNING. ENEMY DETECTED

The super attacks are uniformly awesome, transforming you into a massive boss-like spaceship – a unique one for each character – replete with its own health metre and four different screen-filling attacks. Add in the ability to curve bullets after they’ve been shot, and getting to boss form is a near-guarantee that you’ll land at least one blow (in a game that only requires two hits to win.)

Understandably, maxing out the meter to transform isn’t easy, not least because you can, at any time, also expend part of the meter to unleash some weaker but still very useful attacks, all of which fly sideways into the other player’s screen. Very few of these are direct – it’s not like you can just turn horizontal and shoot the other player, which would make the game way too difficult – but rather different kinds of projectiles that can create serious mayhem. These are again character-specific, and include things like heat-seeking rockets, bouncy glowing bullets, and a cascade of rockets that flies down screen.

ROUND TWO

If all of this sounds overwhelming, well, frankly, it is. Shmups are a notoriously difficult genre, and with the added ability to sabotage another player’s run, perfection isn’t the goal here, merely survival. If it weren’t for the game’s generous release of health pickups, rounds would probably last mere seconds.

It also shouldn’t be surprising that, given the diversity of abilities, there are some balancing problems. At least, I think there are. It’s hard to gauge so early on, and, as in fighting games, there’s a chance the gaming community will eventually figure out each character’s strengths and weaknesses. But it’s hard not to shake the feeling that some characters are just better – especially those with nigh-unavoidable sideways attacks – while others are basically useless.

K.O.

For a game structured around 1 v 1 play, it’s disappointing how bad the online matchmaking is. For one thing, it can take forever to find a match, which is a big problem in a game where even hard-fought battles may be over in a minute. (To be fair, this is something for which I similarly faulted the most recent [Call of Duty], proving it’s not merely an “indie” problem.)

For another, you can’t really set any constraints in online battles, meaning that one player may come in with a supercharged load-out, the kind only unlocked by playing through the campaign multiple times. That’s plain unfair. Speaking of which, there’s no real way to tell which 1-player character campaigns you’ve beaten, so you’ll need to keep a memo handy if you don’t want to repeat yourself. You also can’t preview a character’s special abilities at the character select screen, but I guess the idea is that, like Ryu or Chun-Li, players will eventually get familiar with every character anyway.

HERE COMES A NEW CHALLENGER

It’s a funny thing: even though I’ve always loved Street Fighter, I’ve never been particularly good at it. That doesn’t matter though: the gameplay is so good that, even as I’m losing my Nth online match, I’m still enjoying myself.

Conversely, Rival Megagun can’t exactly claim – nor does it aspire to – that kind of greatness. It’s a (new!) sub-genre in an already niche genre, one that peaked long ago. But – and this is all my decades of Raiden, Gradius, Space Invaders, Ikaruga, R-Type, Galaga, etc. speaking – there are times when I honestly enjoyed it more.

That’s not going to be the case for everyone, but if you love the genre like I do, feel a certain nostalgia for it, or are just plain better at shmups than at fighting games, then $20 is a more than worthy investment. I really think there’s a great idea here, and given the right support, it’s the kind of game that could live on in tournament play and in dorm rooms everywhere.

Plus, any game that requires you to spy on your opponent’s screen – to find opportune moments to shoot sideways, of course – is okay by me.

***

