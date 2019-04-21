Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) Review: You Only Live 9,478 Times

Our review of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, developed by FromSoftware. Released on March 22, 2019 for PS4 (reviewed), Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

WHAT IS IT?

An unforgivingly difficult ninja-action game from the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

IS IT GOOD?

Kind of? At least for masochists? It’s not always fun, though.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Masochists. Also, a PSA: ninja fans should look elsewhere, since stealth plays second-fiddle to the cruelly difficult combat.

WELCOME TO DIE

When it comes to games from legendary Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki, players need to know what they’re getting into. You start, you watch a beautifully-rendered cutscene, you wander into an even-more-beautifully rendered fantasy world, and then you’re immediately struck dead by a vastly overpowered enemy.

WELCOME TO DIE, AGAIN

Then you repeat. You get back up, you take a deep breath, and you go confront the foe that got the best of you last time.

And then you die again.

WELCOME TO DIE, REDUX

And again.

And again.

You get the picture.

SLICE AND DICE

If you found the above annoying, then Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is not for you. But if you found it kind of interesting, or at least were willing to put up with the repetitiveness in anticipation of the content that comes later, then you’ve probably played a FromSoftware game before.

As with its predecessors Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Sekiro is a game of repetition. Over the course of many, many hours, you learn, mercilessly and relentlessly, the precise locations that enemies are found, the precise timing of their attacks, and the precise strategies to counter them. While Sekiro is a game of skill, it’s also a game of rote memorization: you progress, you die, you learn, you repeat.

More than anything else, these games remind me of Ghosts ‘n Goblins, a beloved childhood staple that I played (and died, and repeated) so many times that, to this day, I could probably finish the first level with my eyes closed. Sekiro is like that, though playing blindfolded is foolish and almost certainly going to be the next gimmick for those YouTubers who make gamers like me look like amateurs.

AND DICE AND SLICE

Sekiro does have some advantages over its predecessors. Because you’re a ninja, this is the fastest Souls-like to date, making it easy to zip around the landscape – my friend calls it [Emmitt Smith’ing] – juking and dodging enemies as you move from checkpoint to checkpoint. Then, when you do stop to confront your foes, the game encourages you to attack fast and fierce, through a “posture” system that wears down enemy defences based on how aggressively you fight.

BAD NINJA, BAD!

But there are real problems with this game, problems that become increasingly less excusable as this informal series of über-difficult games wears on. Here are some of the lowlights:

Pre-boss fight cutscenes that always trigger, no matter how many times you die and reload the same fight. While they’re manually skippable, it can be exceedingly grating to hear the first 2 seconds of the same boss cutscene fifty times over, as you die and die and die again.

Dreadful AI. Sekiro’s foes have the worst memory this side of Metal Gear Solid 1. It’s all too easy – and given the difficulty, all but necessary – to dash in, reveal yourself to a dozen enemies, surprise “deathblow” one of them, then run away and hide for thirty seconds until they completely forget about you. Then, you do it all over again. It’s stupid and lazy, and I blame FromSoftware.

Speaking of stupid and lazy, you really, really, need to grind your way through this game. Forget about proceeding level to level, region to region. That’s a good way to get overwhelmed, fast. Instead, you need to grind for currency and XP, and slowly unlock skills and special weapons (including a fairly badass umbrella) that, eventually, begin to level the playing field. In fact, many bosses serve as artificial progression walls: unbeatable at your first go, they’ll require that you grind out attack power, health, and special attacks for hours before trying again.

NINJAS LIVE FOREVER

And speaking of bosses! There are some great bosses, and some frustrating bosses, but a couple of qualifiers are in order. First: this is the least monster-friendly Souls-like yet released. Though there are rare (and uniformly excellent) confrontations with gargantuan beasts, most of the time you’re engaged in 1-v-1 sword-duels against human enemies. It’s quite a shift for a series known for its screen-filling foes.

Though that does lead to my second qualifier: if the goal with all the sword-fighting was to make the player look cool, then it fails. That’s because so much of the boss strategies boil down to (a) running in circles like an idiot, and (b) waiting for the enemy to finish a canned animation, also looking like an idiot, before hopping in to land a few strikes. Far too much of the game boils down to cheesing your way past bosses, simply because they’re too difficult to confront head-on. (Don’t believe me? Just look up some videos of people playing.)

BUT GAMERS ONLY LIVE ONCE

Fundamentally, Sekiro is a masochist’s game, made by sadists. Punishingly difficult and distressingly repetitive, the only reason why it’s at all enjoyable is that it does deliver those rare moments, after several days (literally, days) of trying to beat the same boss, of pure video game joy when triumph over an incredibly difficult challenge. But the rest of the time?

Sekiro laughs at the idea of difficulty settings. It [farts in the general direction] of save points. It wants you to fight and to lose, and to get chopped to little bits and left for dead, and yet keep coming back for more. It is the [Black Knight] of video games. Except you’re the Black Knight.

***

Visit the official page for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [here]