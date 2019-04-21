Butterflied Leg of Lamb Roast

Around the world, a lamb roast is often a part of a traditional Easter Sunday meal. In fact, in Greece, where Easter is their biggest holiday, almost everyone roasts a whole lamb on a large spit!

If you live in Toronto, chances are you don’t have space to roast an entire lamb on your balcony. To help you celebrate Easter and highlight one of their newest products, West Side Beef has created a delicious Butterflied Leg of Lamb recipe!

Your readers will love this modern twist on a traditional Easter dinner staple. Flavoured with barbecue spices and rosemary, this recipe can be cooked outdoors on a grill, or indoors in the oven.

Butterflied Leg of Lamb

Ingredients

1 Butterflied Leg of Lamb

1 sprig rosemary, leaves stripped from stem

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. red pepper spices

Method

Place butterflied lamb leg on top of a clean cutting board. In a bowl, combine spices with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, one chopped clove of garlic and rosemary leaves. Mix to combine and spoon half the mixture on top of the lamb. Using your hands, thoroughly rub the mixture into the meat, then flip the lamb over and apply the other half of the rub. Once finished transfer the lamb into a ziplock bag and refrigerate for 20 minutes-8 hours to let flavours of the rub work their way into the lamb. When ready to cook, take the lamb out of the refrigerator 20-30 minutes before cooking to let it come to room temperature.

For BBQ Cooking

Turn your BBQ to medium heat and let it warm up for 5-10 minutes. Sear the lamb on the grill for 4-5 minutes per side, or until the lamb is nicely caramelized on both sides. Turn off one of your BBQ burners and transfer the lamb over to that side, then roast the lamb for 30-45 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat reads 125 F for rare, 135 F for medium rare, or 145 F for medium. Remove the lamb from your grill and let it rest covered in foil on a cutting board or plate for 15 minutes before slicing.

For Indoor Cooking