Top Family Friendly Events Happening in April

Spring has been slow to arrive it seems but that’s not stopping us (or our kids) from looking for fun things to do in the city! On the look out for the Easter Bunny? We have a few ideas on where to find the busy rabbit! Here is what’s happening in April.

SUPERPOWER DOGS: Ontario Science Centre IMAX theatre. Opens April 12

Over 500 people worked on this film in 5 countries. Meet some of the most exceptional dogs from around the world. This documentary shows remarkable working dogs and their handlers from rescue missions to everyday help with those living with special needs. This stunning film with IMAX technology offers views of remote places with a fresh lens on our furry friends.

ONTARIO SCIENCE CENTRE FAMILY SLEEPOVER: April 27

Another opportunity for families to experience this very popular sleepover at the Science Centre. The fun events don’t happen too often and they are every bit worth it! Phenomenal Forensics is the theme at this sleepover where kids and parents have access after hours. Enjoy an IMAX movie, hands-on activities like dusting for fingerprints, reveal secret messages, and solve a mystery before joining in the pajama dance party. Bring your sleeping back and pillows. Snacks and breakfast included.

UNDER THE STAIRS: Young People’s Theatre, April 1-16. Suitable for ages 8 and up.

The door under the stairs is a portal to a magical place where young Tim can escape his parents’ bickering. One day he enters and discovers other children are on the other side. With his new found friends they discover surprising secrets.

EARTH DAY FAMILY CELEBRATION at Toronto Botanical Garden: April 27, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Help plant the Teaching Garden, make nature crafts, listen to nature themed stories, ride the blender bike and more.

EARTH DAY at Downsview Park: April 28 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Free admission

Popular annual family event celebrates the planet with many activities including “Green Your Life” workshops, seed ball making, nature art stations, guided nature walks, scavenger hunts, Urban Farm Open House, outdoor vendors’ market and much more.

MARLIES FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT: April 14. Coca Cola Colesium

It’s the final game of the regular hockey season and the Marlies are celebrating with a big thank you to all the fans. Giveaways throughout the game between the Toronto Marlies and the Cleveland Monsters. Get down to the game 90 minutes earlier to check out Marlies Alley featuring interactive fun.

EASTER AT THE TORONTO ZOO: April 19 to 22

Get your cameras ready! The Easter Bunny will be making several appearances throughout Easter Weekend. Kids can take in the Easter themed hands-on activities including planting a spring flower and decorating cookie. Attend a Wildlife Centre Keeper Talk for your chance to win a golden egg redeemable for a special Easter plush at the Zootique shop. Keep your eyes peeled for the special Easter enrichment treats that will be offered to the animals of the zoo (schedule on the website)

BARKWORKS: Toronto Evergreen Brick Works, April 13, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Toronto’s latest outdoor dog festival brings together dog lovers and owners to this pet friendly event. The day includes fun activities and games for all ages to attend with their dogs. Dog training sessions, Easter egg hunt, and a pop-up market with vendors are just a few of the features. The event is in support of the Toronto Humane Society.

BEACHES EASTER PARADE: April 21 starting at 2:00 pm.

The 53rd annual Easter Parade in the Beaches area is hosted by the Beaches Lions Club. Families line the streets to enjoy the colourful fun, musical and entertaining parade. Parade route along Queen Street East starting at Munro Park and ending at Woodbine Avenue.

BEACHES EASTER EGG HUNT: Kew Gardens. April 19, 11 am to 2 pm

There will be three dedicated Easter Egg Hunt zones for children organized in age groups. Groups will be let in on a staggered basis to allow time to replenish eggs.BYOBasket. Stay for the live children’s entertainment with Peppa Pig and Sonshine and Broccoli, face painting and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.No registration is required and admission is free!

Easter EGGstravaganza at Centreville: Centre Island, April 19, 20, and 21

Join Beasley Bear and the Easter Bunny at this egg-citing pre-season event featuring select favourite kiddie rides. Get your face painted, visit the farm animals at Far Enough Farm, and join the Easter Egg hunt! Lots of prizes and surprises. Purchase an Easter Basket on site (proceeds will go to the support Cystic Fibrosis Canada). Event is presented by Lindt Gold Bunny.