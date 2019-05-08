TELUS Pitch will grant $100,000 to one lucky Canadian business

We have written before about the TELUS Pitch small business contest where Canadian companies can give an elevator pitch to Arlene Dickinson (general partner of District Ventures Capital and judge on CBC’s Dragons’ Den) for a chance at $150,000 in total prizing. Small business owners could see their much needed funding come to fruition, giving them a greater chance to reach their business goals and contribute to their community.

During the contest period, TELUS will be transporting a life-sized elevator across the country to give entrepreneurs a chance to give their 60-second “elevator pitch” in front of the camera. Locations for the tour include: Markham, Brampton, Toronto, Waterloo, Calgary, and Vancouver (Surrey).

Once the finalists have been chosen, Arlene Dickonson will also act as a coach, refining the contestants pitches for the final event that will award the best pitch with $100,000.

“Pitching is the foundation of business. Entrepreneurs are pitching constantly—for money, for customers, for support,” said Dickinson. “And it’s not easy. When TELUS asked, 2 out of 3 Canadians said they would be nervous pitching venture capitalists. That’s where programs like TELUS Pitch can help—in providing access to funding and exposure to a group of like-minded, leading Canadian business people who are willing to share their experiences in an effort to guide small business owners in refining their pitches.”

TELUS Pitch Contest Prizes

TELUS Pitch Grand Prize:

-$100,000 cash to be awarded at the TELUS Pitch Live Summit on July 30

-In addition to the $100,000, $10,000 will be donated on behalf of the winner to TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, which gives vulnerable kids a brighter future in a challenging world by providing better access to health and education opportunities, powered by technology.

Finalists:

The remaining finalists for the grand prize will each receive a cash prize of $10,000.

Community Impact Award:

-$5,000 in Samsung technology

-$5,000 in marketing services from Eighty-Eight

consulting hours with TELUS Ventures

Most Promising Startup:

-$5,000 in Facebook ad credits

-a one year membership to Workhaus (value = $4,200)

-a bootcamp session with a Facebook expert

Multicultural Business of the Year Award:

-$5,000 in marketing services from Response Advertising Inc.

one year membership to Workhaus (value = $4,200)

consulting hours with TELUS Ventures

***

Joining Arlene Dickinson as judges of TELUS Pitch 2019 are:

Suzanne Trusdale, vice president, Small Business Solutions, TELUS

Jennifer Safruk, vice president, Sales and Product Management, Mobile, Samsung Canada

Richard Osborn, managing partner, TELUS Ventures

Kevin Au-Yeung, president, InnoVision

Garrick Tiplady, managing director, Facebook and Instagram Canada

To enter TELUS Pitch*, stay up to date on announcements and for full contest details please visit: telus.com/pitch. *Not available to residents of QC.