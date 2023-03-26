Easter Chick Cake Pops from Mazola

As we prepare for Easter, we bring you this Chick Cake Pops recipe, courtesy of Mazola, perfect to prepare and have fun with the little ones in the house.

Easter Chick Cake Pops

Equipment:

– Lollipop sticks

– 8” round cake pan

– Styrofoam block

– Fine-tipped paint brush dedicated for food use only

Ingredients:

Cake:

● 1 cup all-purpose flour

● 2/3 cup brown sugar

● 1-1/2 teaspoons Fleischmann’s® Baking Powder

● ½ teaspoon salt

● 1/3 cup Mazola® Vegetable Oil

● ½ cup milk

● 1 egg

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting:

● 1/2 cup butter OR margarine, softened

● 2 tablespoons Crown® Lily White® Corn Syrup

● 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

● A dash of salt

● 2-½ cups powdered sugar

● 2 to 3 teaspoons milk

For Decorating:

● 2-3 cups yellow coloured white chocolate molding/candy wafers

● 1 dash Mazola® Canola, Corn OR Vegetable Oil

● ½ cup orange coloured white chocolate molding/candy wafers for beak and feet

● 12 gummy candies cut in half for wings, we used fuzzy peaches

● Black food colouring or dark chocolate for eyes

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Grease an 8” round cake pan, line bottom with parchment paper.

2. Place flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and oil into a freestanding mixer with paddle attachment or in a bowl and mix with an electric mixer until you get a sandy consistency. Add in the milk and egg, beat until smooth and well mixed.

3. Pour mixture into prepared pan and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until cake bounces back when touched or toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool 5 minutes, remove from pan, break into large chunks and let cool.

4. To make buttercream, beat butter, corn syrup, vanilla and salt in a large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons of milk. Add additional milk, 1 teaspoon at a time as needed, to reach desired consistency.

5. Crumble cake into a large bowl until it resembles fine breadcrumbs, you can use the mixer for this step, then mix in some of the frosting, just until the mixture can be formed into small balls without cracking, don’t make it too moist or the balls will not hold their shape. Make 1.5” size balls by rolling between your hands, place cake balls on a tray.

6. Follow the directions for your molding/candy wafers and melt in a double boiler or in a microwave safe bowl. Melt ¼ cup of the yellow chocolate wafers.

7. Dip the tip of a lollipop stick into the chocolate and place in the cake ball halfway in, set on tray. Once you have sticks in every ball, place tray in the freezer for 15 minutes or fridge for 30 minutes to set and firm up the cake balls.

8. Once pops have chilled, melt remaining yellow chocolate wafers in a large bowl ordouble boiler. You can add a dash of oil to loosen up the consistency if needed, dip each pop in chocolate coating to entirely cover the ball, making contact with the stick.

9. Gently twist and roll cake pop and tap off extra coating, once it has stopped dripping use a cake pop stand or Styrofoam block to stick pops in to dry completely, leave to set. Continue with remaining pops until all are covered in

yellow chocolate coating.

10. Prepare for decorating your pops by cutting gummy candies in half, using some of your yellow chocolate, brush a small amount onto cut edge and stick onto the cake pop for the Chick “wings”. Add enough chocolate to seal around the edge of the wing so it is secured. You can leave like this, or once set, re-dip your pops a second time to hide the gummy candy in coating completely.

11. Melt the orange chocolate molding wafers. Using a skewer or paint brush, create the feet and beak by dabbing a bit of chocolate on your cake pop.

12. Using black food colouring paint dots for eyes or melt a small amount of dark chocolate to create eyes.