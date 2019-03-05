View this post on Instagram

Raise your spoon because March 7th is National Cereal Day! From experimenting with flavours, to customizing our bowls, to sign play enjoying it as an anytime snack, according to the latest Cereal survey from Kellogg's Canada we are a nation of cereal lovers (90% of us eat cereal) who think outside-of-the-cereal-box! To celebrate National Cereal Day, our friends at Kellogg are parterong with us to give away the ultimate cereal lover's prize pack including: . -A generous supply of Kellogg's cereal -Porcelain Milk Juh -Cereal Dispenser -Cereal Bowls -Cereal Storage -Engraved "Kellogg" Spoons . ⛔HOW TO ENTER⛔ . 1. Follow @KelloggsCanada and @TorontoGuardian. . 2. Comment on this Instagram post by tagging 2 friends on IG who would love this prize. . . . . #NationalCerealDay #Kelloggs #TorontoGuardian #contest #giveaway #toronto #cityoftoronto #hypetoronto #streetsoftoronto #torontolife #igtoronto #torontoigers #tdot #memoirsoftoronto #imagesoftoronto #torontophoto #torontoclicks #torontolove #torontonian #torontoblogger #torontobound #torontoliving #toptorontophoto #seetorontonow #viewsoftoronto #exploretoronto #yyz #torontophotography