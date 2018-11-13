The BIG Parade List: Here comes Santa Claus!

We’re getting ready for the arrival of Santa across the city through various events and appearances. Of course the grand entry happens on Sunday, November 18th with the largest Santa Claus Parade (maybe in the universe) right here in our city. But it’s not the only parade he’ll make an appearance at! As he prepares for the busiest night of the year, he’s making sure he says HI to as many kids, and kids at heart. If the big city parade is too big for you, there are many other ones happening nearby!

His elves have been super busy with letting us know where to find him, you know, so we can remind him that we’ve been very good girls and boys. Bundle up! Here’s a list of where you can spot Santa!

Toronto’s Official Santa Claus Parade: November 18th from 12:30 pm. The 114th annual parade route starts at Christie Pits and meanders it’s way through the city eventually ending at St. Lawrence Market. Take note of change in parade route this year. The parade itself will take 2.5 hours no matter where you’re situated along the route. Dress warm and note nearby public washrooms for the little ones. Pack a snack because you won’t want to miss a thing! You can also catch the parade in your pajamas and hot cocoa at home in front of the television on CTV at 4:30 pm ET/PT.

Oakville Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 9:00 am. The 70th annual parade– route begins in Downtown Oakville at Lakeshore Road East and Reynolds Avenue (see parade route map below).

Georgetown Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 5:00 pm. The parade is an evening parade featuring over 80 bands, floats and marchers decked out with thousands of lights. The parade starts at Sinclair Ave.travels west on Guelph Street ending at the Georgetown Fairgrounds Park.

Burlington Christmas Parade: Sunday, December 2 from 2:00 pm. 53rd annual parade starts at Guelph Line and heads south to New Street and ending along Brant Street.

Brampton Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 5:00 pm. This evening parade starts at Sproule and Ken Whillans Drive then heads south along Main Street to Elgin Drive.

Milton Santa Claus Parade: Sunday, November 18th from 1:30 pm. Starts at Main Street West and Scott Boulevard heading east and and will end at the Milton Go Station. Local historian Jim Dills tracked Santa’s arrival in Milton throughout the years. According to Dills, Mr. Claus made his first appearance in 1907 at the shop of a local merchant. There was no parade that year, that came later. But the tradition had begun. Christmas celebrations were kept low-key in years like those during the First World War and in 1924 when there was an outbreak of measles, Dills said. But in 1925, the community and merchants organized a program that saw Santa ride along Main Street on the radiator of a motorcar.

Weston Santa Claus Parade: Sunday, November 25 from 2:00 pm. The 40th annual parade begins at Weston and Church Street and proceeds south on Weston Road ending at Sidney Belsey Crescent. Weston Area Emergency Support Food Bank will pick up donations of non-perishable food items along the route.

North Etobicoke Santa Claus Parade: Sunday, December 2 from 1:00 pm. The 2nd annual parade will be starting at the corner of Albion Road and Thistle Down Boulevard. It will then proceed northwest along Albion Road, ending at the Albion Centre.

Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, December 1 from 10:00 am. The 28th annual parade runs along Lakeshore Blvd West between Dwight Street and 37th St.

Bowmanville Santa Claus Parade: Saturday ,November 17 from 10:30 am. Parade route travels along King Street West starting at Scugog and heads east just past Liberty Steret North.

Bolton Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, December 1 from 11:00 am. This year’s theme is “What Christmas Means To Me.” Parade route travels along Highway 50 and makes its way down the centre of Bolton.

Beaverton Santa Claus Parade: Friday, November 16 from 6:00 pm. The parade will proceed down Main Street to Simcoe Street, Osborne Street, Bay Street and continue back to the Fair Grounds.

Uxbridge Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 11:00 am. The theme for this 58th annual parade is “Christmas for Kids”. Parade starts at the corner of Brock St. & Centre Rd. and then heads east on Brock St. through town to Nellkydd Lane & finishes at Uxbridge Secondary School.

Oshawa’s Santa’s Parade of Lights: Saturday, November 17 from 6:00 pm. Parade route travels along King Street.

Newcastle Santa Claus Parade: Sunday, November 18 from 5:30 pm. The parade will proceed easterly from North Street along King Avenue to Arthur / Brookhouse street in the east. Starts with a fantastic fireworks display at 5:30 pm followed by 70 entries that range from marching bands, to clowns and beautifully light up floats that children of all ages enjoy. This year the theme for the Parade is ‘Starry Night’.

Streetsville Santa Claus Parade: Sunday, November 25 from 1:00 pm. The parade will begin at Queen Street South and Ontario Street, and proceed south on Queen St. S., ending at Church Street.

Markham Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 24 from 11:00 am. The 46th annual parade starts at Main Street Markham and Highway 7 East to Bur Oak Ave. This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth”.

Pickering Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 24 from 10:00 am. The 50th annual parade starts at Glenanna Rd between Dixie Rd and Pickering Parkway. Tree lighting and Fireworks also planned for Friday, November 30, 6 pm-9 pm at Pickering City Hall and Esplanade Park.

Ajax Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 24 from 6:00 pm. Parade route begins at the intersection of Bayly Street and Mackenzie Avenue, proceeding east along Bayly and then north on Harwood Avenue South, concluding at Ajax Town Hall. Immediately following the parade will be a special tree lighting ceremony and after party at Town Hall (65 Harwood Avenue South) and Ajax Main Library.

Whitby Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, December 1 from 10:00 am. Approximately 20,000 people line Brock Street each year to watch the marching bands, dance groups, floats, clowns and musical entertainment and yes, Santa himself!

Newmarket Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 11:00 am. The parade will start at the corner of Lorne Avenue and Eagle Street; proceed east on Eagle Street and then North on Main Street, ending at Ontario Street.

Keswick Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 1:30 pm. Starts at Biscayne Blvd. and the Queensway at 1:30 p.m., follows the Queensway to Metro Road and goes up Simcoe Street and ends at Church Street and the Queensway.

Aurora Santa Under The Stars Parade: Saturday, November 24 at 6:00 pm. The parade will travel south on Yonge Street from Orchard Heights Boulevard to Murray Drive. The Salvation Army will be picking up food donations and letters for Santa along the route before the parade begins.

SantaFest in Maple (Vaughan) Parade: Sunday, November 25 from 2:00 pm. The 3 km parade begins at Canada’s Wonderland on Major Mackenzie and Jane St and travels eastbound along Major Mackenzie and ends at Vaughan City Hall just east of Keele Street.

Richmond Hill Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, November 17 from 6:00 pm. Beginning at William F. Bell Parkway travelling south on Leslie Street ending at Performance Drive. This popular night time parade attracts thousands and features a number of diverse floats, walking groups and marching bands from in and around the community. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!

Schomberg Santa Claus Parade: Saturday, December 1 from 4:00 pm. It starts at the Schomberg Arena on Western Ave, turns onto Main Street and heads south towards Church Street.