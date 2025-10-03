Five Minutes With: Toronto Alt-Rock Music Beta Trip

Multi-instrumentalist Steve Lewin delivers his musical reincarnation with the new moniker Beta Trip. After several years touring globally, Lewin’s recalibration to his musical roots comes together in Superette, a collection of ten memorable songs taking influence from Elbow and other seminal British acts, infused with rumblings of nineties grunge and alternative rock.

The Toronto-based artist saw success after independently releasing a series of EPs with singles on SiriusXM, CBC, and independent radio. Under his new moniker Beta Trip – a nod to his early collaborators – the singer-songwriter crafted his full-length debut album Superett,e bridging inspirational origins with matured songwriting.

Name:

Beta Trip

Genre:

Rock (Alternative)

Founded:

2025

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Superette

Latest Single:

Juliet

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Radiohead

Favourite musician now:

Radiohead

Guilty pleasure song:

Bohemian Rhapsody

Live show ritual:

Black licorice or Fisherman’s Friend for vocals

Favourite local musician:

Broken Social Scene

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Recovering night owl

Road or studio?

Studio for maximum creativity

Any shows or albums coming up?

Debut album Superette available September 26. First single “Juliet” is currently available on all DSPs. Check socials for tour announcements.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Richmond Station to celebrate, Banh Mi Boys for cheap eats

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

There are so many good answers, and I’m inclined to go with something cool like Ossington, but I think I’m going to give Spadina a proper mention. It goes through Chinatown, edges on Kensington, the Rogers Centre, the newly developed Well, and it has easy access to vibrant parts of Queen and King streets.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Humber Bay Park is a great spot on the lake with great views of the skyline and access to trails along the waterfront and the Humber River. It kind of feels like being out on the island, but without needing to ferry over.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Bud Stage. Ok, hear me out, I really like small clubs like The Phoenix and Lee’s Palace and who doesn’t love Massey Hall? But when a big band is coming through in the summer that would otherwise play an arena, that is hands down the best spot to see them. I loath stadium concerts for a number of reasons, and Bud Stage is a great alternative.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom