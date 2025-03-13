If you’re looking for a paranormal show that’s ideal for more than just Halloween, look no further. Ghosting with Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan returns in Season 2, taking viewers on a fascinating journey that seamlessly blends the supernatural with humour and a dash of ghost-hunting. It’s a series that might even prompt sceptics to explore the unknown and reconsider their beliefs.

The dynamic duo and actors, Hutchie and Finlan, are back in their unscripted paranormal comedy series, where their mission is to dig into local lore and deliver a verdict of “haunted” or “not haunted.” Recognized for their work in the horror genre, they will be joined by star-studded personalities in every instalment as they uncover eerie landmarks.

Produced by global media powerhouse Blue Ant Studios, renowned for creating award-winning series and in partnership with Luke Hutchie Productions, Season 2 premieres Friday, March 21, with all episodes available on the free CBC Gem streaming service.

The series delves into unravelling a variety of mystifying phenomena while spotlighting historic Canadian buildings. Season 2 features a diverse cast, including Joel Oulette (Trickster), Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race Winner), Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), Nikki Roumel (Ginny & Georgia), Humberly González (Tarot, Ginny & Georgia), Jordan Connor (Riverdale), and Krista Nazaire (The Hardy Boys).

Luke Hutchie reveals to the Toronto Guardian the thrills of investigating some of Canada’s most allegedly haunted places, where the stakes are so much wilder. “What Ghosting does best is showcase Canada today, and it’s time we highlight more than just Ontario, bringing new meaning to Canadian representation. I’m so proud to have created this show with Matthew. Our incredible cast helps us highlight parts of the country like never before,” Hutchie reflects.

As Hutchie and Finlan check out spooky locations, their sleuthing skills and celebrity guests drive them through haunted locations like the Caribou Hotel in Carcross, Yukon, where they investigate the ghosts of talking birds, to the mysterious Tuckett Mansion in Hamilton, Ontario, home to a Freemason brotherhood. They’ll also uncover secrets at Lunenburg Academy, one of Canada’s oldest schools in Nova Scotia, and dive into the chilling history of a real-life crime at Kawartha Settlers’ Village in Ontario, among others.

Priyanka, the popular TV personality and drag queen, also shares her enthusiasm with us for the series, urging diverse audiences to join the fun. “Ghosting is what the world needs! If there is one thing we can all agree on, it’s the debate of ‘Are ghosts real or not?’ Take that curiosity with some of the funniest people I know and you have ghosting! Whether or not you’re sceptical, you’re going to laugh out loud and that’s exactly what we all need,” Priyanka says.

Luke’s production company released the first season of Ghosting, and was also produced with Blue Ant Studios, in 2024, and featured stars like Devyn Nekoda (Scream VI) and Kevin Alves (Yellowjackets). The series combines creepy occurrences, comedic twists, and in-depth investigations—making it a must-watch.

To find out more details about the latest season, visit Blue Ant Studios’ website.