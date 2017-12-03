Cape Malay Spiced Pickerel Recipe by Lauren and Dan Gütter

Cape Malay Spiced Pickerel recipe Courtesy of Lauren and Dan Gütter, the mother and son chef team behind Jack and Lil’s. They were asked to create a South African themed seafood recipe to pair with Nederburg, The Winemasters Sauvignon Blanc.

Lauren and Dan used the famous South African flavour profile that is associated with dishes like fried samosas and stewed curries to create a lighter sauce that pairs well with fish (Dan featured Lake Erie Pickerel for his dish) and the Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc.

ROOIBOS RUB

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. Rooibos Tea

3 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1⁄4 Tbsp. Ground Ginger

1⁄4 Tbsp. Ground Coriander

1⁄4 Tbsp. Dry Mustard Powder

1⁄4 Tbsp. Black Pepper

1⁄2 Tbsp. Sea Salt

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients

thoroughly. Rub into fish and

let stand at least 15 minutes.

THE FISH

Ingredients

Lake Erie Pickerel

(or another favourite fish)

Preparation

1. Pan sear the fish on medium

high heat with canola oil for

3 minutes per side or until fully

cooked. Fish can be cooked

with the skin on or off.

CAPE MALAY SAUCE

Ingredients

2 1⁄2 Tbsp. Finely Chopped Shallots

2 Tbsp. Vegetable or Canola Oil

1 Tbsp. Garam Masala or Cartwrights Curry Powder

1⁄2 Tbsp. Turmeric

2 Tbsp. Grated Fresh Ginger

1 1⁄2 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic

3 Tbsp. Original Chutney

2 Tbsp. Lemon Juice

400 ml Coconut Milk

1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

Preparation

1. Lightly sauté shallots in oil until

translucent.

2. Add curry powder and turmeric.

Mix well and continue to sauté for

1 minute.

3. Add ginger, garlic, chutney, and

lemon juice, then whisk in coconut

milk. Simmer for 6-7 minutes

stirring occasionally.

4. Transfer to blender and blend

on high until smooth.