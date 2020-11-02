Homegrown Business: Flossing Made Easy with SimplyFloss

Let’s be honest, when our dentist asks us if we floss, we lie. This week we spoke to Tammy Sofer, a dental hygienist who founded SimplyFloss, a Toronto-based business that makes flossing more bearable!

What is your business called and what does it do?

SimplyFloss is reusable dental floss that puts hassle-free hygiene at your fingertips — literally! It’s made from 100% medical-grade silicone and designed to loosen and remove food debris easily, safely and without the discomfort often caused by conventional string floss.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve been a dental hygienist for 25 years and the most frequent complaint I hear from patients is that they hate to floss. I’ve heard some whopper excuses over the years! Recently, a colleague said one of their patients was threatened with divorce if he didn’t quit flossing because he’d leave his used string of dental floss on the nightstand to his wife’s horror. It would be hard to argue with that!

I know how important flossing is to our overall hygiene and have been determined for some time to find an easier way to floss that would make it feel like less of a chore. SimplyFloss is not only gentler on teeth and gums, its dual-loop design means no more cutting off your finger circulation. It’s just a better way to floss – no strings attached!

What problem does this solve?

String is great for guitars, but it can be tough on teeth and gums. SimplyFloss’ silicone design glides gently between the teeth, doesn’t shred and won’t cut off finger circulation. Bonus? Its silicone design means it can be used for multiple flossing sessions if rinsed with warm water before and after each use.

Parents will especially love SimplyFloss for its ready-to-use convenience and the fact it comes in three classic colours for kids to choose from. It’s a great way to instill flossing from a young age!

Who are your clientele/demographics?

SimplyFloss is designed for people of all ages, including children!

How does your business make money? How does it work?

It’s true that flossing can be a hard sell, but we’re growing our customer base and social media following by the day! We sell our product direct to consumer through SimplyFloss.com and find that once customers order from us once, they come back and buy more!

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

You can find us online and through our Instagram and Facebook profiles. Our products are also available via a handful of dental supply companies. Our next goal is to expand into retail!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

How does SimplyFloss make flossing easier?

SimplyFloss is ready-to-use and designed to be ergonomic on fingers while gentle on teeth and gums. It is shred resistant and won’t leave behind a waxy residue because, well…there’s no wax! A quick rinse with warm water is all it takes to ensure SimplyFloss can be used multiple times.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Best: Getting positive feedback from happy flossers, meeting other women entrepreneurs in the healthcare industry and witnessing the power of social media in real-time!

Worst: The ups and downs of starting a new business, particularly during a time when it’s hard to meet people face-to-face.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

My husband told me I needed a CFO. So, I gave myself the title of CFO — Chief Flossing Officer!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Another Toronto business that I love and highly recommend is @nancyscloset. I love the experience of one-on-one personal shopping. It’s by appointment only and I get to shop for brand name clothing at reasonable prices!