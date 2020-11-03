“Five Minutes With” Local Folk/Country Artist Stan Simon

Stan Simon began writing songs at an early age in Toronto, Ontario crafting poignant melodies on a broken classical guitar from his father. Largely influenced by vintage folk and country records, Simon delivers earnest lyrics, sung with a vocal prowess, sharp harmonica and a rustic acoustic sound that resonates through your body. Two records later, countless gigs, and opportunities to share the stage with the likes of Chuck Prophet, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer and Julia Jacklin, this troubadour finds himself looking inwards to write his next musical chapter. Stan Simon’s upcoming album, “Songs from Strange Places” contains classic storytelling and visceral songwriting reminiscent of the great poets and balladeers before him. It is a journey through the past wandering towards the future encountering love, loss and hardship along the way. “Songs from Strange Places” is set for release in 2020.

Name: Stan Simon

Genre: Folk/Country

Founded: I started taking songwriting seriously sometime in the early 2000’s

# of Albums: 3

Latest Release: Songs From Strange Places

Latest Single: Rest Well In The Blue Night

Latest Video: Rest Well In The Blue Night

Favourite local Restaurant:

Bodega Henriette

Favourite band as a teenager:

Hard to say but I really got into Converge and anything that was fast and intense

Favourite band now:

Again hard to say but the last record I listened to was Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon by Devandra Banhart

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Anything Abba… is that even guilty though?

Live Show Ritual:

Prior to going on stage I stretch, do push ups and jump around a lot. Gets the blood flowing.

Favourite local artist:

I like what songwriters like Melanie Brulee, Peter Graham and Jerry Leger have been doing.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood salad forsure

Queen or College St?

I think a healthy does of both does me well now and again

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Fond of all of them but live closer Kew so I’ll go with Kew

EP or LP?

LP. Got too many songs and I’ve always loved digging into an album.

Early bird or night owl?

I strive to be a night owl and as a result suffer in the morning

Road or studio?

I love being in the studio. It’s where your visual can become real but nothing can match the connetion of a live show.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti 100% of the time

Where can we follow you?

Everywhere you are able to follow I should be there. Come say hi.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just released my third album, “Songs From Strange Places” and it’s available anywhere you stream music. I’ve done a few livestreams and may do one again soon. For now there is lots of live content and videos up on my YouTube page with more videos coming soon!