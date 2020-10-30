“Five Minutes With” Bassist, Singer and Composer Brandi Disterheft

Bassist, singer, composer Brandi Disterheft grew up playing upright bass in her mother’s band, a Chicago-born B3 organist who opened for acts including the Supremes and Carlos Jobim, the co-founder of the Bossa Nova. Winning a JUNO for her debut album, she has gone on to play with some of the biggest legends in jazz.

Brandi’s new album Surfboard is her most accomplished yet. Joined by two iconic octogenarian masters — virtuoso tenor saxophonist George Coleman (most known for his work with Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis) and the definitive Brazilian drummer Portinho (Coined as the James Brown of the Brazilian Funk Samba for his unrivaled propulsive beats)— and world-class pianist Klaus Mueller, Disterheft authoritatively and organically guides the flow on a varied program that reflects her capacious interests.

Name: Brandi Disterheft

Genre: Jazz

Founded: 2008

# of Albums: 5

Latest Release: Surfboard album

Latest Single: Surfboard

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

the Rex Jazz and Blues Bar

Favourite band as a teenager:

Herbie Hancock

Favourite band now:

Charlie Parker

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Radiohead- Talk Show Host

Live Show Ritual:

Warm-up those bass hands

Favourite local artist:

Laila Biali

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni

Queen or College St?

Harbord St

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity, Toronto Music Garden

EP or LP?

LP (who doesn’t love a complete story with a side B to clean the palette?)

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl + power nap

Road or studio?

All of it: daytime recording session, travel to gig, Play gig, then off to after hours gig, sleep on the plane. Bass players have all the gigs.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Best road food-apples and almonds, as taught to me by Toronto’s own jazz maestro Richard Underhill

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

My album Surfboard is out now!