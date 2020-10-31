Sunshine the Cat Wants to Bring Warmth Into Your Toronto Home

Looking for a friendly, affectionate kitty friend who is an expert biscuit-maker? Then come meet Sunshine! Sunshine is a gorgeous white and orange patched tabby who loves people. He is looking for a place he can call home, where he can live the good life.

Once Sunshine likes you, and he won’t too need much convincing because he enjoys the company of people, he’ll become your couch snuggle buddy, bedtime cuddler and regularly check up on you while you’re working, making dinner or using the bathroom.

Sunshine loves attention and at first will want to follow you around to every room just to be near you. After a while, as he gets more comfortable, he will discover which couch is your favourite and snuggle with you whenever the opportunity presents itself. He enjoys pets and scratches but doesn’t like to be picked up – and he’ll let you know by kicking away like a jack rabbit.

He’s very energetic for his age. Although he’s not very interested in play, he enjoys making his rounds around the house, and greeting people as he bumps into them. He is very vocal and will share any new discoveries with you.

Do you have a cat? Sunshine likes the company of other cats – he grew up with one and currently lives with another in his foster home.

Sunshine is looking for a home where he can get loving attention. His enmity towards being picked up might be too much for a young child, because he will kick and scratch in defense. He’s ready to move into his new forever home with people who love watch movies on the couch, share gossip over brunch and share their meals.

Add warmth and love to your home with a little Sunshine! Meet him today. Contact us at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Sunshine

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 13 years 4 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.