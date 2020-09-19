Sprite the Cat Needs Help Finding Her New Furever Home in Toronto

Looking for a snuggle buddy to keep you warm on cold winter nights? Need a coworker to keep you company in your new home office? Do you have extra love to give to a wonderful cat who will appreciate it and love you back 1000 times? Then Sprite is the cat for you.

This beautiful lady is looking for her furever home with someone who will give her the love she deserves. She is sweet, loving, gentle and most of all – snuggly!

Sprite wasn’t always a healthy, happy little munchkin. You see, she had a big problem with her teeth. They were painful and were preventing her from being her true self. It was so bad, the poor girl had to visit Toronto Humane Society for treatment.

Good news is Sprite got the treatment she needed. Bad news? No more teeth! It isn’t really bad news considering Sprite doesn’t need any special care or food. While she loves her wet food, she will eat kibble as well without any issues. Then there is the benefit of receiving “gumzies”, gentle toofless bites, when she feels especially thankful for your pets. Talk about a silver lining!

You might even get a peak at her belly, which has a surprise – two patches of white hair!

Don’t let Sprite’s small size and calm, quiet nature fool you. She can be as fun as a kitten when she gets the zoomies, chasing her toys and her foster brother around and standing up for herself, even though he’s much bigger than her. She gets along well with other cats, young kids and really everyone who’s willing to show her affection.

Sprite’s ideal home is a little on the quiet side. We know we said she loves children, but like any cat, Sprite can be a little shy, especially at first. She won’t appreciate being startled or picked up. With time and space, she warms up to whoever is gentle around her. She is living in a foster home right now and gets along swimmingly with another cat and the foster’s 5-year-old daughter.

Sprite is a catch. A sweet snug button who just wants to belong. If you think your home might be the perfect fit, reach out to Toronto Humane Society staff at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Sprite

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 years 2 months

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.