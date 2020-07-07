“Five Minutes With” Toronto Alt-Country Artist David Madras

Toronto born-and-raised, David Madras discovered country music in his 20s. It opened his mind – a songwriter first and foremost, he was impressed by the craft, attention to detail, and storytelling displayed by the best country songwriters. Inspired by (among others) Kacey Musgraves’ and Jason Isbell’s boundary-pushing country albums in the early 2010s, David became obsessed with bringing the joys of country music to the people around him.

David’s debut album “Early Bird Special”, showcases his range as a writer and performer, alternately catchy, bluesy, sweet and driving across its ten tracks. In 2020, David hopes to keep pushing the boundaries of what country music can be. His first release of the year, “Collide”, is a space Western, featuring a lonely desperado piloting a rocket ship, yearning for a love lost a long time ago.

Name: David Madras

Genre: alt-country, space-folk, Canadiana/Americana

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Album – Early Bird Special in 2018 , Single – Collide in 2020

Latest Single: Collide in 2020

Latest Video: Feeling Red

Favourite local Restaurant:

One Love Vegetarian at Bathurst and Bloor – killer Caribbean food!!

Favourite band as a teenager:

Oooh I was not a very cool teenager … Billy Joel, probably

Favourite band now:

Jason Isbell

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Mamma Mia

Live Show Ritual:

wearing my cowboy hat

Favourite local artist:

too many to name and I don’t want to play favourites 😀

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos!

Queen or College St?

I lived near College for 6 years – quirky street and I love it <3

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens? High Park, Kew Gardens.

I grew up near G Ross Lord Park uptown and I love that one as well

EP or LP?

LP! The more the better!

Early bird or night owl?

How can I not say early bird 🙂

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

@davidmadras on Instagram and Facebook!

Any shows or albums coming up?

No shows right now obviously, but some more space country coming out this year … keep your ears peeled!