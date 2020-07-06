Homegrown Business: Raw Pet Food from RAW 101

We’ve all made adjustments in our diets to ensure that we’re getting the proper nutrition necessary to live a happy and long life, so why should our pets be any different? This week’s featured business is RAW 101, who want to make sure that our cats and dogs receive the nutrition that nature intended for them!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called RAW 101 and we make high-quality raw pet food, using human-grade meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, and natural supplements to provide the healthy diet that nature intended for our dogs and cats. We are also a fully stocked pet store, selling healthy treats and quality pet accessories.

What made you want to do this work?

Lucy: Realizing how unhealthy most canned or freeze-dried pet food products are, I started to study and test blends on my dogs and the pets of my friends and family. The difference was astonishing, so I introduced my products to a wider market at our store in Cobourg before opening in Toronto this summer.

What problem does this solve?

So many for our pets. Weight management, improved oral and skin health, better digestion, reduced allergy symptoms, and for the owners, fewer trips to the vet.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Dog and cat owners who enjoy seeing the benefits of a raw diet on their furry friends.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell our 20 different blends in one, two, and four-pound frozen resealable packages. We also sell the product fresh in bulk by using returnable pails from 10 to 100 pounds.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We have just opened in the Beaches at 2186 Queen Street East, where we have daily free tastings and samples for the pets to try.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Can my pet improve its health, wellbeing, and happiness just by changing to a natural, species-appropriate, quality raw diet?

Yes, yes, and yes!

What is the best part of what you do? What is the worst part?

Of course, the best part is the animals! We have many dogs that come and visit us, and it is wonderful to see them benefiting from our food. Some of the owners are nice too! The worst part is seeing what a poor diet can do to our beloved pets.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

What did the Dalmation say after eating RAW 101?

Wow! That hit the spot!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Our next-door neighbour, Tori’s café and bakeshop, and their wonderful vegetarian BLTs.