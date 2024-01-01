Homegrown Business: Paramita Bhattacharya of Ukiyo Candle Co.

Ukiyo Candle Co. is a woman-of-colour-owned artisanal pure soy candle brand rooted in Mississauga, Ontario. This eco-conscious gem crafts cruelty-free, non-toxic, and sustainable candles, reflecting a commitment to ethical luxury. Ukiyo’s candles utilize cruelty-free practices and non-toxic ingredients, and the brand’s commitment extends to sustainability, with every candle crafted with an eco-conscious mindset, from sourcing materials to packaging. We spoke to Paramita Bhattacharya, the Founder and Owner of Ukiyo Candle Co., to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Ukiyo Candle Co. is a WOC-owned artisanal pure soy candle brand based in Mississauga, Ontario. We make candles and other wax products that are cruelty-free, non-toxic and sustainable.

What made you want to do this work?

I always loved scented candles and bought them every season from the big candle brands, but I used to get headaches every time I lit them for long. So I did my research and when I realized that their ingredients had hidden toxins, paraffin, and a lot of nasties, I knew I had to find an alternative. So I started learning how to make my own clean candles that are safe for everyone, including children and pets. What started as a passion project, developed into an obsession in no time!

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

With Ukiyo Candle Co., I set out to tackle a prevalent issue in the candle industry – the widespread use of paraffin wax and other harmful ingredients. My goal was to offer a solution. Ours is not just a candle; it’s a commitment to sustainability. Through meticulously crafted, hand-poured soy candles, we provide an eco-friendly alternative, creating a positive impact on both personal well-being and the health of our planet.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Eco-conscious consumers- those who prioritize sustainability & eco-friendly practices in their lifestyle.

Home decor enthusiasts, Yoga and wellness communities, event and wedding planners.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell our product in 3 ways- online through our website, artisan markets/ pop-ups and retail stores.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are based in Mississauga but we don’t have a physical store- our products can be shopped via ways mentioned above.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How is our product different from others in the same space?”

What sets us apart is that we hand-pour each of our candles in small batches which allows for better quality control over the production process, ensuring that each candle meets high-quality standards and also helps minimise waste. We are not just making a candle with clean ingredients, but also extending eco-friendly practices beyond production- to the choice of vessels (reusable), minimal packaging, no plastic bubble wraps, jute/ cloth bags, business cards and postcards printed in linen paper and so on.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is knowing that we’re contributing to living sustainably. I love to see our customers embrace eco-conscious choices. I love everything about the whole process of candle making- right from the ideation stage to selling it, so there isn’t anything that I dislike. Maybe the prep work, especially putting labels on the vessels can be very mundane and sourcing sustainable materials consistently can be challenging at times but our commitment to clean candle-making remains unwavering.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Why did the candle become a comedian- because it had a ‘wick’-ed sense of humour 😀 sounds lame!

