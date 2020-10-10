Remus the Kitten is Looking For His Furever Home!

Remus is a kitten who needs a little love, support, and patience to get over his anxieties and grow into a more confident cat. When he isn’t hiding from strangers or hissing away unexpected advances, he can be a very nice boy. It just takes time and it has to be on his terms. The little munchkin melts into a puddle of preciousness when he gets the scratches (from those who he knows and trusts and at times when he is feeling ready).

Remus’s humans will need to be patient and supportive in helping him on his journey. He has the potential to become a more confident, more affectionate cat. But right now he needs your help in finding that confidence.

How has Remus been doing lately? He’s been making strides thanks to his supportive Foster Parents. There are two other cats in the home and he is friends with both. He has also been slowly warming up to his Foster Parents. When he first arrived it was impossible to go near him. Now, however, he sometimes comes for pets in the morning!

Remus is most open to affection in his safe spaces. Places he knows and spends most of his time in. The world outside – the noises, the new faces – are overwhelming and not to his liking.

When he is relaxed, Remus is just your average fun-filled furball. He likes to sit in the window ledge, play with his brothers, and

Remus’s ideal home is quiet and calm and on the mature side. If there are other pets in the home, he hopes they’ll be calm and respect his space when he needs it. He will need to have his own little sanctuary room and humans who are committed to helping him understand that the world isn’t such a scary place.

Remus is slow to trust. But once he knows he is safe, the kitten in him comes out and you might even hear a purr or two. Though he will probably always be a little skittish, he will blossom given time and patience.

His humans need to be committed to his confidence and trust building. He has so much potential, and with 4 free training sessions with adoption, you’ll have training experts by your side to help you and Remus on your journey together.

Remus comes with 4 free training sessions with adoption

Remus

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

