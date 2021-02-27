Alexis is all about the love! She adores people, being petted, and is highly affectionate.

“Sweet old lady” is the purrfect description of Alexis. She just wants to hang out with you all day long. She can find the nearest sunbeam with the smallest amount of effort. And she may get into your lap if you give her the opportunity.

Like many other senior kitties, Alexis has diabetes. This means that she will need insulin shots on a daily basis. She is looking for someone who is able to commit to her needs and stick to a routine! Many of our diabetic cats go into remission and remain stable for the rest of their lives!

She’s also a little overweight and needs someone to lend a helping hand with wiping her bum once in a while. Her large, loving eyes and loud purrs will make up for this slight extra work.

Alexis’ ideal home would be with calm people who love to love on a senior kitty. She’s happy with a smaller place as long as there’s a window for sun and comfy places for naps and snuggles.

She is an independent, vocal, and affectionate gal who will come snuggle up with you on the couch. All she asks for is for someone who can give her chin rubs, some playtime with a toy mouse, and a little extra care to make sure she is getting the proper treatment for her diabetes.

Give this senior sweetheart the loving environment she craves and take home Alexis today! She is a kind old soul who will add sunshine to your life. Start the adoption process here: adopt-a-pet/adoption-process.

Alexis

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 14 years

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.